Sunday, Jan. 28

EAST

Penn St. 112, Maryland 76

Virginia Tech 75, Syracuse 62

SOUTH

Coll. of Charleston 94, UNC-Wilmington 59

Florida 63, Texas A&M 51

Monmouth (NJ) 67, William & Mary 56

South Florida 54, East Carolina 40

Virginia 81, North Carolina 66

MIDWEST

Dayton 64, St. Bonaventure 43

Ill. Chicago 76, Indiana St. 48

