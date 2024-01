Wednesday, Jan. 24 EAST Buffalo 82, Bowling Green 72 George Mason 57, George Washington 41 Rhode Island 75, La Salle…

Wednesday, Jan. 24

EAST

Buffalo 82, Bowling Green 72

George Mason 57, George Washington 41

Rhode Island 75, La Salle 47

MIDWEST

VCU 73, Dayton 62

___

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.