Sunday, Jan. 21

EAST

Coll. of Charleston 83, Northeastern 46

Creighton 63, Villanova 49

Monmouth (NJ) 63, Drexel 55

Saint Joseph’s 51, Rhode Island 48

SOUTH

NC State 72, Duke 57

Virginia Tech 74, Clemson 62

MIDWEST

Ohio St. 100, Iowa 92, OT

Providence 63, Butler 53

FAR WEST

Hawaii 64, UC San Diego 52

