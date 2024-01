Tuesday, Jan. 16 SOUTH NC Central 110, NC Wesleyan 42 MIDWEST DePaul 79, Xavier 47 Iowa 96, Wisconsin 50 SOUTHWEST…

Tuesday, Jan. 16

SOUTH

NC Central 110, NC Wesleyan 42

MIDWEST

DePaul 79, Xavier 47

Iowa 96, Wisconsin 50

SOUTHWEST

Texas 91, Kansas 56

UTSA 65, South Florida 42

