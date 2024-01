Sunday, Jan. 14 EAST Boston College 84, Pittsburgh 71, OT George Washington 78, St. Bonaventure 62 Maryland 88, Purdue 66…

Sunday, Jan. 14

EAST

Boston College 84, Pittsburgh 71, OT

George Washington 78, St. Bonaventure 62

Maryland 88, Purdue 66

SOUTH

Drexel 59, UNC-Wilmington 45

Richmond 71, Rhode Island 67

MIDWEST

Notre Dame 70, Miami 59

___

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.