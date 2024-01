Wednesday, Jan. 10 EAST American 91, Boston U. 87, 2OT Colgate 58, Lafayette 46 Villanova 53, Georgetown 51, OT SOUTH…

Wednesday, Jan. 10

EAST

American 91, Boston U. 87, 2OT

Colgate 58, Lafayette 46

Villanova 53, Georgetown 51, OT

SOUTH

Richmond 79, UMass 65

___

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.