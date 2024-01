Sunday, Jan. 7 EAST George Mason 101, Duquesne 75 Oakland 64, Robert Morris 58 SOUTH Duke 60, Virginia 55 Tennessee…

Sunday, Jan. 7

EAST

George Mason 101, Duquesne 75

Oakland 64, Robert Morris 58

SOUTH

Duke 60, Virginia 55

Tennessee 87, Kentucky 69

Virginia Tech 63, NC State 62

FAR WEST

Hawaii 67, CS Northridge 38

___

