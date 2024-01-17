Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with RHP Marcus Stroman on a two-year…

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with RHP Marcus Stroman on a two-year contract. Designated OF Oscar Gonzalez for assignment.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Austin Voth on a one-year contract.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Named Jenn Tran chief people and community officer, Bill Wiener Jr., chief administrative officer, Dan Moeller director, special projects and field operations, Mike Deubel head groundskeeper, Luis Cuccati director, administration, Elvis Martinez, director, communications & player relations, Miguel Velez director, fan experience, Yanna Pantelis director, marketing and Brennan DiChiara senior director, strategy & analysis. Promoted Kevin Ibach to vice president, baseball operations/assistant general manager, Jonathan Erlichman to vice president, process and analytics, Joe Myers to senior director, baseball performance science, Ryan Bristow to director, pro personnel and pro scouting, Bryan King to head strength and conditioning coach, Trung Cao strength and conditioning coordinator and Bobby Kinne to pitching strategist.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with CFs Pascual Archila and Andres Arias, Cs Esmeiquel Arrieche, Franklin Rojas and Randy Soto SSs J.T. Bain, Rafael Flores and Angel Guzman, OF Wilmer Blanca, RHPs Ismauri Bueno, Rafael De Jesus, Victor Espiritu, Johandi Medina, Angel Rivero and Pedro Tucent and INF Endry Reyes on minor league contracts.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with SS Juan Mateo on a minor league contract.

CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with LHP Tyler Gilbert on a minor league contract.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

INDIANA PACERS — Waived F James Johnson.

Women’s National Basketball Association

PHOENIX MERCURY — Named Megan Vogel and Michael Joiner assistant coaches.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed WR Laquon Treadwell to the practice squad. Released WR Tarik Black from the practice squad. Waived RB Melvin Gordon.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed P Matt Haack to the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed LB Caleb Johnson to a futures contract for 2024.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed WR Martavis Bryant and RBs Snoop Conner and Malik Davis to futures contracts for 2024.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed DT Chris Smith to the practice squad.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed WR Damiere Byrd to the practice squad. Released NT Rashard Lawrence from the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS —Signed WR Terrell Bynum to a futures contract for 2024.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS —Signed LB Cole Christiansen. Placed LB Cam Jones on injured reserve. Signed DB Kelvin Joseph and WR Shi Smith to futures contracts for 2024. Designated WR Skyy Moore to return from injured reserve. Signed DB Trey Dean to the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed WR Mathew Sexton to a futures contract for 2024.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Named Jerod Mayo head coach.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed WRs Marquez Callaway, Dez Fitzpatrick, Duece Watts, Kiehlahn Harris and Denzel Mims, CB Luq Barcoo, OTs Tyler Beach, Kellen Diesch, Devery Hamilton and Anderson Hardy, FB Jack Colleto, S Jalen Elliott, G Joey Fisher, DLs Jonathan Marshal and Jacob Slade and RB Aaron Shampkin to futures contracts for 2024.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DE Austin Bryant to the practice squad. Released RB Jeremy McNichols from the practice squad. Reinstated WR Danny Gray from injured reserve.

Canadian Football league

EDMONTON ELKS – Signed DBs Jalen Green and Leon O’Neal Jr.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Returned D Robert Hagg to San Diego (AHL).

CALGARY FLAMES — Placed RW Walker Duehr on waivers.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled D Louis Crevier from Rockford (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Returned G Matthew Murray to Texas (AHL).

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Recalled C Rasmus Asplund from Charlotte (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Activated LW Timo Meier from injured reserve. Assigned F Shane Bowers to Utica (AHL).

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Recalled C Kyle MacLean from Bridgeport (AHL).

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Recalled D Ryan Shea from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL). Reassigned LW Jordan Frasca from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to Wheeling (ECHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Reassigned C Tanner Dickinson from Orlando (ECHL) to Springfield (AHL). Recalled F Adam Gaudette from Springfield. Reassigned F Marc-Andre Gaudet from Springfield to Orlando.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Reassigned F Mitchell Russell from San Jose (AHL) to Wichita (ECHL).

Minor League Hockey

American Hockey League

CALGARY WRANGLERS — Returned D Will Riedell to Rapid City (ECHL).

COLORADO EAGLES —Recalled D Josh Wesley from Utah (ECHL).

HARTFORD WOLFPACK — Released LW Tim Doherty from a standard player contract (SPC).

HENDERSON SILVER KNIGHTS — Recalled Fs Matt Boudens and Simon Pinard from Savannah (ECHL).

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed C Cody Hodgson to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Returned D Anthony Costantini to Tulsa (ECHL).

SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Recalled G Brandon Halverson from Orlando (ECHL).

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Returned C Radim Zohorna to Pittsburgh (NHL).

ECHL

ALLEN AMERICANS — Traded D Joe Gatenby to Newfoundland.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Released F Charles Linglet. Loaned D cole Moberg to Syracuse (AHL). Suspended D Patrick Holway and removed him from the roster.

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Signed F Jordan Kawaguchi and placed him on injured reserve.

MAINE MARINERS — Signed D Zach Malatest. Placed F Scott Kirton on reserve. Placed F Jimmy Lambert on injured reserve.

UTAH GRIZZLIES —Placed F Cody Caron on injured reserve.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Signed M Batosz Slisz through 2028, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.

COLORADO RAPIDS — Signed M Wayne Frederick and F Kimani Stewart-Baynes to three-year contracts and D Nate Jones to a one-year contract.

COLUMBUS CREW — Signed M Taha Habroune through 2027.

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Signed G Maxime Crepeau through the 2025 season.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Transferred F Simon Becher to Division side AC Horsens (Denmark).

USL Championship

USL LEAGUE ONE — Announced USL Naples as new expansion club for 2025.

SAN ANTONIO FC — Signed F Kameron Lacey pending league and federation approval.

MLS NEXT Pro

LA GALAXY II — Transferred M Alex Alcala to side Manchester City (English Premier League).

NEW ENGLAND REVOUTION II — Named Richie Williams head coach and Marcelo Santos associate head coach. Promoted Brandon Miskin to director of soccer operations.

National Women’s Soccer League

ANGEL CITY FC — Signed M Clarisse Le Bihan to a one-year contract.

HOUSTON DASH — Traded F Nichelle Prince to Kansas City Current in exchange for F Cece Kizer and a 2024 international roster spot.

