Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Calhoun Christian 55, Coldwater Pansophia 24 Farmington Hills Mercy 52, Warren Regina 35 Grand Rapids NorthPointe 51,…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Calhoun Christian 55, Coldwater Pansophia 24

Farmington Hills Mercy 52, Warren Regina 35

Grand Rapids NorthPointe 51, Kelloggsville 2

Lake City 42, Roscommon 23

Manistee 44, Montague 43

Midland Dow 54, Lapeer 27

St Catherine 47, Walled Lake Western 30

Waterford Our Lady 67, Frankel 21

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Whitehall vs. Fremont, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

