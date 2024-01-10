Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Calhoun Christian 55, Coldwater Pansophia 24
Farmington Hills Mercy 52, Warren Regina 35
Grand Rapids NorthPointe 51, Kelloggsville 2
Lake City 42, Roscommon 23
Manistee 44, Montague 43
Midland Dow 54, Lapeer 27
St Catherine 47, Walled Lake Western 30
Waterford Our Lady 67, Frankel 21
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Whitehall vs. Fremont, ppd.
