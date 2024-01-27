Vassell, Wembanyama key rally as Spurs overcome Edwards’ big game to edge Timberwolves, 113-112

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Devin Vassell had 25 points, Victor Wembanyama added 23 points and 10 rebounds, and the San…

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Devin Vassell had 25 points, Victor Wembanyama added 23 points and 10 rebounds, and the San Antonio Spurs rallied to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 113-112 on Saturday night.

Anthony Edwards had 32 points and 12 rebounds for Minnesota, and Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns had 19 points each. Towns missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer as the Timberwolves had a two-game winning streak snapped.

Officials halted play two minutes into the game when a bat descended on the court seconds after Wembanyama made a 3-pointer.

The Spurs’ mascot, The Coyote, captured the bat with a net after numerous failed attempts, much to the delight of Wembanyama and Jeremy Sochan. The Coyote had previously corralled two bats, and Manu Ginobili swatted another to the count with his bare hand in November 2009.

Wembanyama’s 3-pointer gave San Antonio a 112-107 lead with two minutes remaining, but he missed two free throws with the Spurs up 112-110. Keldon Johnson hit one of two free throws to put San Antonio up 113-112 to set up Town’s final shot.

Johnson finished with 14 points for the Spurs.

Doug McDermott’s 3-pointer put San Antonio up 93-92 with 8:40 remaining for their first lead since the opening minutes.

UP NEXT

Timberwolves: At Oklahoma City on Monday night.

Spurs: Host Washington on Monday night.

