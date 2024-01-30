Uzbekistan beats Thailand and sets up Asian Cup quarterfinal against Qatar

AL-RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Abbosbek Fayzullayev fired Uzbekistan into the quarterfinals of the Asian Cup after beating Thailand 2-1 on…

AL-RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Abbosbek Fayzullayev fired Uzbekistan into the quarterfinals of the Asian Cup after beating Thailand 2-1 on Tuesday.

Victory in the round-of-16 match at Al Janoub Stadium set up a clash with host and defending champion Qatar.

Uzbekistan has never won the Asian Cup, but this is the fifth time in the last six tournaments it has advanced to the quarterfinals. Its best performance was the semifinals in 2011, when the Asian Cup was last staged in Qatar.

Azizbek Turgunboev put Uzbekistan ahead in the 37th. Controlling Diyor Kholmatov’s diagonal pass on his chest, he volleyed low past Thailand goalkeeper Patiwat Khammai.

Thailand equalized through Supachok Sarachat’s curling effort from outside the box in the 58th.

But it took just seven more minutes for Uzbekistan to regain the lead with what proved to be the decisive goal from Fayzullayev, who struck from distance to beat Khammai.

Uzbekistan plays Qatar on Saturday at Al Bayt Stadium.

