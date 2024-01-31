Underdogs shaking up Africa Cup as most pre-tournament favorites miss out on quarterfinals

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — The underdogs are enjoying their moment at the Africa Cup of Nations. The tournament has…

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — The underdogs are enjoying their moment at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The tournament has been a festival of upsets with most of the big favorites eliminated before the quarterfinal stage.

World Cup semifinalist Morocco, defending champion Senegal, seven-time champion Egypt, five-time winner Cameroon, four-time champion Ghana, and former winners Algeria and Tunisia have all been knocked out.

None of the eight quarterfinalists from the last edition of the Africa Cup in Cameroon – Burkina Faso, Tunisia, Senegal, Equatorial Guinea, Gambia, Cameroon, Egypt and Morocco – have made it to the last eight this time. Nor have any of the five African teams that played at the 2022 World Cup – Cameroon, Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia.

“This cup is really difficult. Lots of surprises,” Morocco coach Walid Regragui said after his team was upset by South Africa.

Four of the remaining teams – Cape Verde, Angola, Guinea and Mali – have never won the Africa Cup before, while three-time champion Nigeria and host nation Ivory Coast will feel they have a great opportunity to claim the trophy. They could meet in the final. South Africa and Congo are the other remaining teams.

Here is a closer look at the quarterfinals, which start Friday:

NIGERIA VS. ANGOLA

Nigeria is the favorite for many after an impressive win over Cameroon in the last 16. José Peseiro’s team has grown as the tournament progressed, seemingly benefiting from a relaxed approach to interactions with media and fans. With his witty outlook and comments, Peseiro himself has overcome criticism after poor pre-tournament results to become a favorite among Nigerian journalists, who have been asking for selfies with the Portuguese coach. Previously a worry, Nigeria’s defense has become a strength with only one goal conceded so far and none in the Super Eagles’ last three games. Napoli star Victor Osimhen has only scored once, but his tireless performances have inspired the rest of the team and earned accolades from fans who call his name. Angola is back in the quarterfinals for the first time since reaching the semifinals in 2008. The Sable Antelopes recorded impressive wins over Namibia, Burkina Faso and Mauritania, while they drew with Algeria 2-2 in their opening game. Forwards Gelson Dala (four goals) and Mabululu (three) have together scored more goals than the Nigerian team (five). They will pose problems for its defense Friday in the Félix Houphouët-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan.

CONGO VS. GUINEA

Congo, which won the last of its two titles in 1974, is yet to win a game in normal time in this tournament. After three draws in the group stage, the Leopards overcame Egypt in a penalty shootout with goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi scoring the winning spot kick to progress. Guinea also had a dramatic end to its last 16 match, with Mohamed Bayo scoring in the eighth minute of stoppage time to beat Equatorial Guinea. It was the first time the National Elephants had ever won an Africa Cup knockout game. Guinea was runner-up to Morocco in 1976 but that tournament had a different format. Guinea plays Congo in the 60,000-capacity Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan on Friday.

IVORY COAST VS. MALI

Ivory Coast’s tension-filled win on penalties over defending champion Senegal has restored belief for a team that looked down and out after an embarrassing 4-0 loss to Equatorial Guinea. Ecstatic Ivorians now believe the Elephants can go on to win what would be just their third title after 1992 and 2015. Forward Sébastien Haller is back after recovering from an ankle injury. But Mali will provide a strong challenge after topping a group with South Africa, Namibia and Tunisia, and dominating in a 2-1 win over Burkina Faso. Mali coach Éric Chelle was born in Abidjan and has friends among the home team. He won’t want to do them any favors when they meet in Bouaké on Saturday.

CAPE VERDE VS. SOUTH AFRICA

The last quarterfinal will be a clash between two teams that have thrilled as underdogs. Cape Verde topped a group including heavyweights Egypt and Ghana and is back in the quarterfinals for the second time in the small Atlantic island nation’s fourth Africa Cup appearance. Veteran goalkeeper Vozinha and forward Ryan Mendes have played in all four for the Blue Sharks. South Africa, the 1996 winner, ousted Morocco on Tuesday. Coach Hugo Broos previously led Cameroon to the title in Gabon in 2017 and his hard-working well-organized squad has the capability to go far again with Mamelodi Sundowns veteran Themba Zwane and the excellent Teboho Mokoena. Bafana Bafana have also impressed with their singing before games. They face Cape Verde in Yamoussoukro on Saturday.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.