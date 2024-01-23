Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adams-Friendship 53, Nekoosa 22
Altoona 38, Ellsworth 28
Amherst 55, Weyauwega-Fremont 38
Appleton East 59, Kaukauna 55
Aquinas 69, Tomah 47
Arrowhead 73, Waukesha North 26
Ashland 52, Ladysmith 46
Ashwaubenon 52, Green Bay Preble 45
Beloit Memorial 56, Waterford 36
Big Foot 52, Monroe 25
Bowler 60, Marion 16
Cameron 65, Cumberland 13
Chippewa Falls 47, La Crosse Logan 43
Cloquet, Minn. 62, Superior 55
Coleman 44, Oneida Nation 43
Colfax 59, Boyceville 40
De Pere 76, Sheboygan South 26
Deerfield 52, Johnson Creek 14
Dodgeland 70, Lourdes Academy 17
Dominican 47, Shoreland Lutheran 32
Edgerton 65, Delavan-Darien 32
Edgewood 78, Portage 14
Elk Mound 38, Durand-Arkansaw 28
Elkhorn Area 64, Burlington 34
Evansville 52, Jefferson 46
Fall Creek 66, Osseo-Fairchild 30
Fennimore 56, Riverdale 54
Flambeau 60, Bruce 48
Franklin 68, Racine Case 41
Grafton 59, Slinger 55
Grantsburg 60, Frederic 39
Greenfield 59, Cudahy 28
Greenwood 42, Gilman 33
Gresham Community 58, Northland Lutheran 40
Hamilton 54, West Allis Hale 40
Highland 50, Hillsboro 36
Horicon 50, Hustisford 13
Hortonville 65, Kimberly 59
Hudson 69, Eau Claire North 41
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 79, Ripon 39
Kickapoo 68, Seneca 26
Lake Country Lutheran 50, Kenosha Christian Life 29
Lake Mills 68, Watertown Luther Prep 46
Laona-Wabeno 52, Elcho 9
Madison La Follette 64, Janesville Parker 49
Manawa 60, Iola-Scandinavia 43
Manitowoc 56, Green Bay Southwest 38
Markesan 70, Montello 45
Marshfield 58, Wisconsin Rapids 27
McFarland 62, Sauk Prairie 52
Medford Area 60, Crandon 42
Menasha 38, Shawano 36
Milwaukee Bradley Tech def. Milwaukee Madison, forfeit
Milwaukee DSHA 68, Brookfield Central 35
Milwaukee Golda Meir 50, Milw. Washington 42
Milwaukee Juneau 69, Milwaukee Vincent 58
Monona Grove 83, Waunakee 52
Mount Horeb 65, Baraboo 24
Neenah 62, Fond du Lac 42
Neillsville 51, Loyal 20
New Auburn 63, Cornell 29
Northwestern 61, Spooner 20
Oconomowoc 54, Mukwonago 51
Oconto Falls 43, Fox Valley Lutheran 38
Oostburg 66, Random Lake 39
Oregon 78, Fort Atkinson 21
Owen-Withee 46, Columbus Catholic 31
Pacelli 79, Port Edwards 17
Pardeeville 60, Fall River 58
Pius XI Catholic 72, Greendale 37
Pulaski 47, Sheboygan North 40
Randolph 52, Cambria-Friesland 31
Saint Croix Central 49, Osceola 45
Sheboygan Christian 68, Kohler 51
Siren 59, Shell Lake 57
South Shore 73, Mercer 37
St Thomas More 63, Martin Luther 51
St. Mary 66, Howards Grove 32
Stevens Point 57, Rhinelander 47
Stockbridge 47, Milwaukee Carmen 43
Three Lakes 46, Tomahawk 25
University Lake 35, Eastbrook Academy 23
Verona 75, Sun Prairie West 34
Wausau East 58, D.C. Everest 43
Wausau West 55, Merrill 49
Wauwatosa East 50, Brookfield East 49
Westfield 40, Wautoma 39
Whitnall 42, Milwaukee Lutheran 33
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 46, New Holstein 37
Winneconne 52, Kewaskum 51
Winter 79, Clayton 48
Wisconsin Dells 71, Mauston 35
Wisconsin Lutheran 58, New Berlin Eisenhower 35
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 65, Shiocton 26
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Belmont vs. New Glarus, ppd.
Brodhead vs. East Troy, ppd.
Ithaca vs. Weston, ccd.
Lancaster vs. Belleville, ppd.
Milw. Bay View vs. Milwaukee South, ccd.
West Bend East vs. Cedarburg, ccd.
Whitewater vs. Clinton, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.