Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams-Friendship 53, Nekoosa 22

Altoona 38, Ellsworth 28

Amherst 55, Weyauwega-Fremont 38

Appleton East 59, Kaukauna 55

Aquinas 69, Tomah 47

Arrowhead 73, Waukesha North 26

Ashland 52, Ladysmith 46

Ashwaubenon 52, Green Bay Preble 45

Beloit Memorial 56, Waterford 36

Big Foot 52, Monroe 25

Bowler 60, Marion 16

Cameron 65, Cumberland 13

Chippewa Falls 47, La Crosse Logan 43

Cloquet, Minn. 62, Superior 55

Coleman 44, Oneida Nation 43

Colfax 59, Boyceville 40

De Pere 76, Sheboygan South 26

Deerfield 52, Johnson Creek 14

Dodgeland 70, Lourdes Academy 17

Dominican 47, Shoreland Lutheran 32

Edgerton 65, Delavan-Darien 32

Edgewood 78, Portage 14

Elk Mound 38, Durand-Arkansaw 28

Elkhorn Area 64, Burlington 34

Evansville 52, Jefferson 46

Fall Creek 66, Osseo-Fairchild 30

Fennimore 56, Riverdale 54

Flambeau 60, Bruce 48

Franklin 68, Racine Case 41

Grafton 59, Slinger 55

Grantsburg 60, Frederic 39

Greenfield 59, Cudahy 28

Greenwood 42, Gilman 33

Gresham Community 58, Northland Lutheran 40

Hamilton 54, West Allis Hale 40

Highland 50, Hillsboro 36

Horicon 50, Hustisford 13

Hortonville 65, Kimberly 59

Hudson 69, Eau Claire North 41

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 79, Ripon 39

Kickapoo 68, Seneca 26

Lake Country Lutheran 50, Kenosha Christian Life 29

Lake Mills 68, Watertown Luther Prep 46

Laona-Wabeno 52, Elcho 9

Madison La Follette 64, Janesville Parker 49

Manawa 60, Iola-Scandinavia 43

Manitowoc 56, Green Bay Southwest 38

Markesan 70, Montello 45

Marshfield 58, Wisconsin Rapids 27

McFarland 62, Sauk Prairie 52

Medford Area 60, Crandon 42

Menasha 38, Shawano 36

Milwaukee Bradley Tech def. Milwaukee Madison, forfeit

Milwaukee DSHA 68, Brookfield Central 35

Milwaukee Golda Meir 50, Milw. Washington 42

Milwaukee Juneau 69, Milwaukee Vincent 58

Monona Grove 83, Waunakee 52

Mount Horeb 65, Baraboo 24

Neenah 62, Fond du Lac 42

Neillsville 51, Loyal 20

New Auburn 63, Cornell 29

Northwestern 61, Spooner 20

Oconomowoc 54, Mukwonago 51

Oconto Falls 43, Fox Valley Lutheran 38

Oostburg 66, Random Lake 39

Oregon 78, Fort Atkinson 21

Owen-Withee 46, Columbus Catholic 31

Pacelli 79, Port Edwards 17

Pardeeville 60, Fall River 58

Pius XI Catholic 72, Greendale 37

Pulaski 47, Sheboygan North 40

Randolph 52, Cambria-Friesland 31

Saint Croix Central 49, Osceola 45

Sheboygan Christian 68, Kohler 51

Siren 59, Shell Lake 57

South Shore 73, Mercer 37

St Thomas More 63, Martin Luther 51

St. Mary 66, Howards Grove 32

Stevens Point 57, Rhinelander 47

Stockbridge 47, Milwaukee Carmen 43

Three Lakes 46, Tomahawk 25

University Lake 35, Eastbrook Academy 23

Verona 75, Sun Prairie West 34

Wausau East 58, D.C. Everest 43

Wausau West 55, Merrill 49

Wauwatosa East 50, Brookfield East 49

Westfield 40, Wautoma 39

Whitnall 42, Milwaukee Lutheran 33

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 46, New Holstein 37

Winneconne 52, Kewaskum 51

Winter 79, Clayton 48

Wisconsin Dells 71, Mauston 35

Wisconsin Lutheran 58, New Berlin Eisenhower 35

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 65, Shiocton 26

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Belmont vs. New Glarus, ppd.

Brodhead vs. East Troy, ppd.

Ithaca vs. Weston, ccd.

Lancaster vs. Belleville, ppd.

Milw. Bay View vs. Milwaukee South, ccd.

West Bend East vs. Cedarburg, ccd.

Whitewater vs. Clinton, ppd.

