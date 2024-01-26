Torino wins again to leave Cagliari struggling in Serie A

ROME (AP) — First-half goals from Duván Zapata and Samuele Ricci helped Torino defeat Cagliari 2-1 in Serie A on…

ROME (AP) — First-half goals from Duván Zapata and Samuele Ricci helped Torino defeat Cagliari 2-1 in Serie A on Friday.

Torino was in 10th place. Cagliari remained one point above the relegation zone after an alarming run of just one win in its last eight league games.

Torino led from midway through the first half. Zapata turned in a cross from Raoul Bellanova at the near post.

Ricci added a second in stoppage time with his first goal of the season. Goalkeeper Simone Scuffet could turn his shot only into the net after a piercing run from midfield.

Veteran midfielder Nicolas Viola pulled a goal back for the home side with 13 minutes remaining but it was not enough to stop Torino, which had a late third goal chalked off for offside.

