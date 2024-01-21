Titans interview former Stanford coach David Shaw as 10th candidate for open job

The Tennessee Titans interviewed former Stanford coach David Shaw in person on Sunday, making him the 10th different candidate for their head coaching vacancy.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans interviewed former Stanford coach David Shaw in person on Sunday, making him the 10th different candidate for their head coaching vacancy.

The Titans announced Sunday night that the interview had been completed.

Shaw interviewed with the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday. The winningest coach in Stanford history with a 96-54 record in 12 seasons also interviewed with Denver for the Broncos’ head coaching job in 2023 before they hired Sean Payton.

He did not coach in 2023 but was an assistant with Philadelphia, the Raiders and Baltimore in the NFL before going to Stanford as an assistant to then-head coach Jim Harbaugh.

NFL teams can interview coaching candidates employed by other teams in person starting Monday after the divisional round of the playoffs.

Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk promised to cast a wide net in replacing coach Mike Vrabel, who was fired on Jan. 9 after six seasons.

The Titans interviewed Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn on Wednesday night and a pair of offensive coordinators Thursday in Thomas Brown of the Carolina Panthers and the Houston Texans’ Bobby Slowik.

Philadelphia offensive coordinator Brian Johnson and Detroit defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn both interviewed virtually on Friday.

The Titans also interviewed Antonio Pierce, who was hired Friday as the Las Vegas Raiders’ coach. Tennessee also spoke to Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan and New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.

