The Sentry Scores

The Associated Press

January 7, 2024, 9:15 PM

Sunday

At The Plantation Course at Kapalua Resort

Kapalua, Hawaii

Purse: $20 million

Yardage: 7,596; Par: 73

Final Round

Chris Kirk (700), $3,600,000 67-65-66-65—263
Sahith Theegala (400), $2,160,000 64-69-68-63—264
Jordan Spieth (350), $1,360,000 66-67-67-65—265
Byeong Hun An (325), $975,000 68-64-68-66—266
Brian Harman (250), $690,500 67-66-70-64—267
Sungjae Im (250), $690,500 65-66-73-63—267
Collin Morikawa (250), $690,500 65-67-70-65—267
J.T. Poston (250), $690,500 68-68-66-65—267
Scottie Scheffler (250), $690,500 66-64-71-66—267
Jason Day (170), $530,000 65-69-67-67—268
Xander Schauffele (170), $530,000 66-69-65-68—268
Patrick Cantlay (150), $450,000 66-68-68-67—269
Sepp Straka (150), $450,000 67-66-70-66—269
Akshay Bhatia (113), $320,250 69-64-66-71—270
Eric Cole (113), $320,250 70-66-69-65—270
Harris English (113), $320,250 71-66-64-69—270
Matt Fitzpatrick (113), $320,250 69-64-69-68—270
Adam Hadwin (113), $320,250 70-66-70-64—270
Tyrrell Hatton (113), $320,250 69-62-72-67—270
Max Homa (113), $320,250 67-69-68-66—270
Patrick Rodgers (113), $320,250 69-65-70-66—270
Viktor Hovland (85), $220,000 65-67-72-67—271
Luke List (85), $220,000 67-70-68-66—271
Erik Van Rooyen (85), $220,000 72-65-69-65—271
Nicolas Echavarria (68), $170,750 70-67-68-67—272
Mackenzie Hughes (68), $170,750 68-70-70-64—272
Si Woo Kim (68), $170,750 70-66-70-66—272
Taylor Moore (68), $170,750 71-65-70-66—272
Wyndham Clark (48), $140,500 71-68-71-63—273
Lucas Glover (48), $140,500 72-66-68-67—273
Kurt Kitayama (48), $140,500 72-64-71-66—273
Adam Schenk (48), $140,500 69-65-70-69—273
Sam Burns (27), $113,000 69-68-68-69—274
Corey Conners (27), $113,000 69-70-68-67—274
Adam Svensson (27), $113,000 70-68-68-68—274
Brendon Todd (27), $113,000 67-64-73-70—274
Cameron Young (27), $113,000 68-67-74-65—274
Tony Finau (22), $96,000 69-66-71-69—275
Tom Hoge (22), $96,000 67-69-71-68—275
Andrew Putnam (20), $86,000 74-71-67-64—276
Justin Rose (20), $86,000 71-69-75-61—276
Matt Wallace (20), $86,000 68-70-69-69—276
Emiliano Grillo (18), $76,000 66-68-72-71—277
Denny McCarthy (18), $76,000 70-69-71-67—277
Keegan Bradley (16), $68,000 69-70-72-67—278
Tom Kim (16), $68,000 68-70-74-66—278
Ludvig Aberg (14), $62,000 69-70-77-63—279
Tommy Fleetwood (14), $62,000 70-70-69-70—279
Nick Hardy (14), $62,000 71-67-75-66—279
Seamus Power (13), $57,500 71-71-71-67—280
Camilo Villegas (13), $57,500 65-71-74-70—280
Cameron Davis (11), $54,500 75-68-73-65—281
Russell Henley (11), $54,500 69-72-72-68—281
Davis Riley (11), $54,500 70-71-76-64—281
Nick Taylor (11), $54,500 69-69-73-70—281
Rickie Fowler (10), $52,000 70-67-75-70—282
Lee Hodges (10), $51,000 72-65-77-69—283
Hideki Matsuyama (9), $50,500 71-68-76-69—284
Vincent Norrman (9), $50,000 73-70-74-69—286

