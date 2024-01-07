The Sentry Par Scores

Sunday
At The Plantation Course at Kapalua Resort
Kapalua, Hawaii
Purse: $20 million
Yardage: 7,596; Par: 73
Final Round
|Chris Kirk (700), $3,600,000
|67-65-66-65—263
|-29
|Sahith Theegala (400), $2,160,000
|64-69-68-63—264
|-28
|Jordan Spieth (350), $1,360,000
|66-67-67-65—265
|-27
|Byeong Hun An (325), $975,000
|68-64-68-66—266
|-26
|Brian Harman (250), $690,500
|67-66-70-64—267
|-25
|Sungjae Im (250), $690,500
|65-66-73-63—267
|-25
|Collin Morikawa (250), $690,500
|65-67-70-65—267
|-25
|J.T. Poston (250), $690,500
|68-68-66-65—267
|-25
|Scottie Scheffler (250), $690,500
|66-64-71-66—267
|-25
|Jason Day (170), $530,000
|65-69-67-67—268
|-24
|Xander Schauffele (170), $530,000
|66-69-65-68—268
|-24
|Patrick Cantlay (150), $450,000
|66-68-68-67—269
|-23
|Sepp Straka (150), $450,000
|67-66-70-66—269
|-23
|Akshay Bhatia (113), $320,250
|69-64-66-71—270
|-22
|Eric Cole (113), $320,250
|70-66-69-65—270
|-22
|Harris English (113), $320,250
|71-66-64-69—270
|-22
|Matt Fitzpatrick (113), $320,250
|69-64-69-68—270
|-22
|Adam Hadwin (113), $320,250
|70-66-70-64—270
|-22
|Tyrrell Hatton (113), $320,250
|69-62-72-67—270
|-22
|Max Homa (113), $320,250
|67-69-68-66—270
|-22
|Patrick Rodgers (113), $320,250
|69-65-70-66—270
|-22
|Viktor Hovland (85), $220,000
|65-67-72-67—271
|-21
|Luke List (85), $220,000
|67-70-68-66—271
|-21
|Erik Van Rooyen (85), $220,000
|72-65-69-65—271
|-21
|Nicolas Echavarria (68), $170,750
|70-67-68-67—272
|-20
|Mackenzie Hughes (68), $170,750
|68-70-70-64—272
|-20
|Si Woo Kim (68), $170,750
|70-66-70-66—272
|-20
|Taylor Moore (68), $170,750
|71-65-70-66—272
|-20
|Wyndham Clark (48), $140,500
|71-68-71-63—273
|-19
|Lucas Glover (48), $140,500
|72-66-68-67—273
|-19
|Kurt Kitayama (48), $140,500
|72-64-71-66—273
|-19
|Adam Schenk (48), $140,500
|69-65-70-69—273
|-19
|Sam Burns (27), $113,000
|69-68-68-69—274
|-18
|Corey Conners (27), $113,000
|69-70-68-67—274
|-18
|Adam Svensson (27), $113,000
|70-68-68-68—274
|-18
|Brendon Todd (27), $113,000
|67-64-73-70—274
|-18
|Cameron Young (27), $113,000
|68-67-74-65—274
|-18
|Tony Finau (22), $96,000
|69-66-71-69—275
|-17
|Tom Hoge (22), $96,000
|67-69-71-68—275
|-17
|Andrew Putnam (20), $86,000
|74-71-67-64—276
|-16
|Justin Rose (20), $86,000
|71-69-75-61—276
|-16
|Matt Wallace (20), $86,000
|68-70-69-69—276
|-16
|Emiliano Grillo (18), $76,000
|66-68-72-71—277
|-15
|Denny McCarthy (18), $76,000
|70-69-71-67—277
|-15
|Keegan Bradley (16), $68,000
|69-70-72-67—278
|-14
|Tom Kim (16), $68,000
|68-70-74-66—278
|-14
|Ludvig Aberg (14), $62,000
|69-70-77-63—279
|-13
|Tommy Fleetwood (14), $62,000
|70-70-69-70—279
|-13
|Nick Hardy (14), $62,000
|71-67-75-66—279
|-13
|Seamus Power (13), $57,500
|71-71-71-67—280
|-12
|Camilo Villegas (13), $57,500
|65-71-74-70—280
|-12
|Cameron Davis (11), $54,500
|75-68-73-65—281
|-11
|Russell Henley (11), $54,500
|69-72-72-68—281
|-11
|Davis Riley (11), $54,500
|70-71-76-64—281
|-11
|Nick Taylor (11), $54,500
|69-69-73-70—281
|-11
|Rickie Fowler (10), $52,000
|70-67-75-70—282
|-10
|Lee Hodges (10), $51,000
|72-65-77-69—283
|-9
|Hideki Matsuyama (9), $50,500
|71-68-76-69—284
|-8
|Vincent Norrman (9), $50,000
|73-70-74-69—286
|-6
