The Sentry Par Scores

The Associated Press

January 7, 2024, 9:15 PM

Sunday

At The Plantation Course at Kapalua Resort

Kapalua, Hawaii

Purse: $20 million

Yardage: 7,596; Par: 73

Final Round

Chris Kirk (700), $3,600,000 67-65-66-65—263 -29
Sahith Theegala (400), $2,160,000 64-69-68-63—264 -28
Jordan Spieth (350), $1,360,000 66-67-67-65—265 -27
Byeong Hun An (325), $975,000 68-64-68-66—266 -26
Brian Harman (250), $690,500 67-66-70-64—267 -25
Sungjae Im (250), $690,500 65-66-73-63—267 -25
Collin Morikawa (250), $690,500 65-67-70-65—267 -25
J.T. Poston (250), $690,500 68-68-66-65—267 -25
Scottie Scheffler (250), $690,500 66-64-71-66—267 -25
Jason Day (170), $530,000 65-69-67-67—268 -24
Xander Schauffele (170), $530,000 66-69-65-68—268 -24
Patrick Cantlay (150), $450,000 66-68-68-67—269 -23
Sepp Straka (150), $450,000 67-66-70-66—269 -23
Akshay Bhatia (113), $320,250 69-64-66-71—270 -22
Eric Cole (113), $320,250 70-66-69-65—270 -22
Harris English (113), $320,250 71-66-64-69—270 -22
Matt Fitzpatrick (113), $320,250 69-64-69-68—270 -22
Adam Hadwin (113), $320,250 70-66-70-64—270 -22
Tyrrell Hatton (113), $320,250 69-62-72-67—270 -22
Max Homa (113), $320,250 67-69-68-66—270 -22
Patrick Rodgers (113), $320,250 69-65-70-66—270 -22
Viktor Hovland (85), $220,000 65-67-72-67—271 -21
Luke List (85), $220,000 67-70-68-66—271 -21
Erik Van Rooyen (85), $220,000 72-65-69-65—271 -21
Nicolas Echavarria (68), $170,750 70-67-68-67—272 -20
Mackenzie Hughes (68), $170,750 68-70-70-64—272 -20
Si Woo Kim (68), $170,750 70-66-70-66—272 -20
Taylor Moore (68), $170,750 71-65-70-66—272 -20
Wyndham Clark (48), $140,500 71-68-71-63—273 -19
Lucas Glover (48), $140,500 72-66-68-67—273 -19
Kurt Kitayama (48), $140,500 72-64-71-66—273 -19
Adam Schenk (48), $140,500 69-65-70-69—273 -19
Sam Burns (27), $113,000 69-68-68-69—274 -18
Corey Conners (27), $113,000 69-70-68-67—274 -18
Adam Svensson (27), $113,000 70-68-68-68—274 -18
Brendon Todd (27), $113,000 67-64-73-70—274 -18
Cameron Young (27), $113,000 68-67-74-65—274 -18
Tony Finau (22), $96,000 69-66-71-69—275 -17
Tom Hoge (22), $96,000 67-69-71-68—275 -17
Andrew Putnam (20), $86,000 74-71-67-64—276 -16
Justin Rose (20), $86,000 71-69-75-61—276 -16
Matt Wallace (20), $86,000 68-70-69-69—276 -16
Emiliano Grillo (18), $76,000 66-68-72-71—277 -15
Denny McCarthy (18), $76,000 70-69-71-67—277 -15
Keegan Bradley (16), $68,000 69-70-72-67—278 -14
Tom Kim (16), $68,000 68-70-74-66—278 -14
Ludvig Aberg (14), $62,000 69-70-77-63—279 -13
Tommy Fleetwood (14), $62,000 70-70-69-70—279 -13
Nick Hardy (14), $62,000 71-67-75-66—279 -13
Seamus Power (13), $57,500 71-71-71-67—280 -12
Camilo Villegas (13), $57,500 65-71-74-70—280 -12
Cameron Davis (11), $54,500 75-68-73-65—281 -11
Russell Henley (11), $54,500 69-72-72-68—281 -11
Davis Riley (11), $54,500 70-71-76-64—281 -11
Nick Taylor (11), $54,500 69-69-73-70—281 -11
Rickie Fowler (10), $52,000 70-67-75-70—282 -10
Lee Hodges (10), $51,000 72-65-77-69—283 -9
Hideki Matsuyama (9), $50,500 71-68-76-69—284 -8
Vincent Norrman (9), $50,000 73-70-74-69—286 -6

Sports
