Svechnikov breaks tie in 3rd period as Hurricanes clip Red Wings 4-2

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored on Carolina’s only power play of the game to break a third-period tie and the Hurricanes beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-2 on Friday night.

Jordan Martinook and Martin Necas had earlier goals and Sebastian Aho scored into an empty net to help the Hurricanes to their eighth victory in their last 10 games. Michael Bunting had two assists and Antti Raanta stopped 10 shots.

A 14-4 edge in third-period shots and a patient approach worked for the Hurricanes.

“Just try to stay focused and play your game because there’s not much room when you play against Detroit,” Svechnikov said.

Klim Kostin and J.T. Compher scored for the Red Wings, whose three-game winning streak and seven-game points streak ended. Alex Lyon made 26 saves.

“It felt like a little bit of a missed opportunity,” Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said. “We put ourselves in a really good situation and we were tied 2-2 on the road with 10 minutes left.”

Svechnikov scored the go-ahead goal with 9:14 remaining and now has 11 goals this season, including nine in a 10-game span.

“Stick with it, something will go our way,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “I give the guys a lot of credit how we played that third period.”

Kostin, in his second game back following a four-week injury absence, scored in the first period to give Detroit a 1-0 lead. His shot bounced off Raanta’s glove and the puck trickled across the line.

Martinook’s sixth goal of the season later in the first period gave him goals in a career-high four straight games.

The Red Wings had only three first-period shots on goal. Necas had four shots in the opening period.

Necas, who had been out for more than two weeks since suffering an upper-body injury in practice, scored his 10th goal of the season with 3:35 remaining in the second period. He also assisted on Aho’s goal.

“It felt good physically,” said Necas, who had gone eight games without a goal prior to the injury. “It feels like a new season.”

There wasn’t a penalty called until Carolina’s Jaccob Slavin went to the box for holding with 1:03 left in the second period. Twenty seconds later, Compher tied the score at 2-all with his 10th of the season.

That ended Compher’s six-game pointless streak. It also marked Detroit’s first power-play goal scored by someone other than Dylan Larkin since Jan. 2.

Raanta appreciated the light workload as it was the fewest shots for a Hurricanes opponent this season.

“The guys played really well in front of me and made my job easier,” he said.

Lyon played two games for Carolina two seasons ago.

“It’s no secret why they’ve been good for so long,” Lyon said. “It would have been nice to beat them.”

Prior to the game, the Hurricanes, who have two goalies on injured reserve, announced that they had claimed goalie Spencer Martin off waivers from the Columbus Blue Jackets. He wasn’t in the lineup.

UP NEXT

Red Wings: Host Tampa Bay on Sunday night to begin a five-game home stretch.

Hurricanes: Host Minnesota on Sunday to end a six-game homestand.

