Susanna Tapani scores in OT to give Minnesota 3-2 victory over Ottawa in PWHL

The Associated Press

January 17, 2024, 9:52 PM

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Susanna Tapani scored her second goal of the game at 1:57 of overtime to give Minnesota a 3-2 victory over Ottawa on Wednesday night in the Professional Women’s Hockey League.

Grace Zumwinkle also scored and Nicole Hensley made 24 saves to help Minnesota (3-0-1) overcome a 2-0 deficit.

Savannah Harmon and Lexie Adzija scored for Ottawa (1-0-1). Emerance Maschmeyer stopped 17 shots.

Tapani and Zumwinkle tied it in the second period, with Tapani scoring on a power play and Zumwinkle short-handed.

Minnesota: Hosts Montreal on Wednesday night,

Ottawa: Hosts Toronto on Tuesday night. ___

