Nichushkin scores twice, MacKinnon extends home points streak to 23 in Avs’ 3-0 win over Knights

DENVER (AP) — Valeri Nichushkin scored two power-play goals, Nathan MacKinnon had an assist to extend his season-opening home points streak to 23 games and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-0 on Wednesday night.

Alexandar Georgiev made 25 saves for his second shutout of the season. Logan O’Connor added a third-period goal and Mikko Rantanen had a pair of assists to help the Avalanche win for the sixth time in seven games.

MacKinnon became the fourth player in NHL history with a season-opening home points streak off at least 23 games.

Vegas had to alter its plans in net when Adin Hill, who was tentatively slated to start after being sidelined with a lower-body injury, was announced as unavailable. Jiri Patera stepped in and stopped 32 shots.

The struggling Golden Knights have lost seven of nine.

STARS 7, WILD 2

DALLAS (AP) — Roope Hintz, Joe Pavelski, Tyler Seguin and Jason Robertson — Dallas’ four top goal producers — scored and the Stars beat Minnesota to sweep a home-and-home set and the season series.

Hintz leads the Stars with 17 goals, followed by Pavelski and Seguin at 16 and Robertson with 15.

Nils Lundqvist had a goal and an assist and Matt Duchene and Sam Steel also scored to help the Stars spoil Minnesota goalie Jesper Wallstedt’s NHL debut

The 21-year-old Wallstedt made 24 saves. The Wild are 1-6-0 in their last seven games.

Scott Wedgewood stopped 21 shots for Dallas, which is 7-0-3 in its last 10 games against Minnesota. Esa Lindell had three assists and Mason Marchment had two.

Wedgewood sat out Monday night in Dallas’ 4-0 victory at Minnesota, where callup Matt Murray had his first NHL shutout in his season debut and fourth career game.

Matt Boldy had a goal and an assist and Ryan Hartman also scored for the Wild.

Dallas outscored Minnesota 19-5 in their their meeting this season.

FLYERS 3, CANADIENS 2, SO

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Sean Couturier scored the lone shootout goal and Philadelphia overcame an early deficit to beat Montreal.

Owen Tippett and Morgan Frost scored in regulation and Sam Ersson made 17 saves to help Philadelphia cap a four-game homestand with its third victory in 10 games.

Sean Monahan and David Savard scored for Montreal, and Cayden Primeau made 37 saves. The Canadiens have lost five of seven.

