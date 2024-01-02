Sports on TV for Wednesday, January 3

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Wednesday, January 3 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 6:30 p.m. FS1 — Seton…

Listen now to WTOP News

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, January 3

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Seton Hall at Providence

7 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at Florida St.

BTN — Rutgers at Ohio St.

CBSSN — Dayton at Davidson

ESPN2 — Louisville at Virginia

8 p.m.

ESPN — Clemson at Miami

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Xavier at Villanova

9 p.m.

ACCN — NC State at Notre Dame

BTN — Indiana at Nebraska

CBSSN — St. Bonaventure at VCU

ESPN2 — Stanford at UCLA

ESPNU — Rice at Tulane

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — California at Southern Cal

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — Fresno St. at San Diego St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Charlotte at South Florida

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

4 p.m.

ESPN — Under Armour Next All-America Game: Team Fire vs. Team Ice, Orlando, Fla.

NBA BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.

ABC — Chicago at New York

10 p.m.

ESPN — Miami at LA Lakers

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

TNT — New Jersey at Washington

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

CBSSN — The Italian Cup: Cremonese at AS Roma, Round of 16

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — United Cup Group Stage, Quarterfinals; Brisbane-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Hong Kong-ATP Early Rounds

6 p.m.

TENNIS — United Cup Quarterfinals; Brisbane-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Hong Kong-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — United Cup Quarterfinals; Brisbane-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Hong Kong-ATP Early Rounds

_____

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.