Sports on TV for Wednesday, January 3

Wednesday, January 3
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Seton Hall at Providence
7 p.m.
ACCN — Georgia Tech at Florida St.
BTN — Rutgers at Ohio St.
CBSSN — Dayton at Davidson
ESPN2 — Louisville at Virginia
8 p.m.
ESPN — Clemson at Miami
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — Xavier at Villanova
9 p.m.
ACCN — NC State at Notre Dame
BTN — Indiana at Nebraska
CBSSN — St. Bonaventure at VCU
ESPN2 — Stanford at UCLA
ESPNU — Rice at Tulane
10 p.m.
PAC-12N — California at Southern Cal
10:30 p.m.
FS1 — Fresno St. at San Diego St.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Charlotte at South Florida
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
4 p.m.
ESPN — Under Armour Next All-America Game: Team Fire vs. Team Ice, Orlando, Fla.
NBA BASKETBALL
8:30 p.m.
ABC — Chicago at New York
10 p.m.
ESPN — Miami at LA Lakers
NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.
TNT — New Jersey at Washington
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
CBSSN — The Italian Cup: Cremonese at AS Roma, Round of 16
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — United Cup Group Stage, Quarterfinals; Brisbane-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Hong Kong-ATP Early Rounds
6 p.m.
TENNIS — United Cup Quarterfinals; Brisbane-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Hong Kong-ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — United Cup Quarterfinals; Brisbane-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Hong Kong-ATP Early Rounds
