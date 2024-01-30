Sports on TV for Wednesday, Jan. 31

(All times Eastern)= Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts= Wednesday, Jan. 31= AHL HOCKEY= 7 p.m.= NHLN — Hershey at…

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts=

Wednesday, Jan. 31=

AHL HOCKEY=

7 p.m.=

NHLN — Hershey at Lehigh

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)=

6:30 p.m.=

BTN — Northwestern at Purdue

FS1 — St. John’s at Xavier

SECN — Alabama at Georgia

7 p.m.=

ACCN — Wake Forest at Pittsburgh

ESPN2 — Notre Dame at Virginia

ESPNU — Wichita St. at Tulsa

8 p.m.=

CBSSN — N. Iowa at Bradley

ESPN — Florida at Kentucky

8:30 p.m.=

BTN — Penn St. at Rutgers

FS1 — Providence at UConn

SECN — Arkansas at Missouri

9 p.m.=

ESPN2 — Vanderbilt at Auburn

ESPNU — UAB at North Texas

10:30 p.m.=

FS1 — Boise St. at New Mexico

11 p.m.=

ESPNU — Santa Clara at Saint Mary’s (Cal)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)=

7 p.m.=

PEACOCK — Indiana at Maryland

8 p.m.=

PEACOCK — Iowa at Northwestern

GOLF=

2 a.m. (Thursday)=

GOLF — Women’s Amateur: The Asia-Pacific Championship, First Round, Siam Country Club, Pattaya, Thailand

5 a.m. (Thursday)=

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Bahrain Championship, First Round, Royal GC, Al Mazrowiah, Bahrain

NBA BASKETBALL=

8:30 p.m.=

ABC — Phoenix at Brooklyn

10 p.m.=

ESPN — Milwaukee at Portland

NFL FOOTBALL=

10:30 a.m.=

ESPNU — Senior Bowl: Practice, Mobile, Ala.

NFLN — Senior Bowl: Practice, Mobile, Ala.

1 p.m.=

ESPN2 — Senior Bowl: Practice, Mobile, Ala.

NFLN — Senior Bowl: Practice, Mobile, Ala.

NHL HOCKEY=

7:30 p.m.=

TNT — Los Angeles at Nashville

SOCCER (MEN’S)=

2:30 p.m.=

USA — Premier League: Brentford at Tottenham Hotspur

TENNIS=

6 a.m.=

TENNIS — Hua Hin-WTA, Montpellier-ATP Early Rounds

1 p.m.=

TENNIS — Montpellier-ATP Early Rounds

2 a.m. (Thursday)=

TENNIS — Hua Hin-WTA, Montpellier-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Thursday)=

TENNIS — Hua Hin-WTA, Montpellier-ATP Early Rounds

