Sports on TV for Wednesday, Jan. 31

(All times Eastern)=
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts=
Wednesday, Jan. 31=
AHL HOCKEY=
7 p.m.=
NHLN — Hershey at Lehigh
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)=
6:30 p.m.=
BTN — Northwestern at Purdue
FS1 — St. John’s at Xavier
SECN — Alabama at Georgia
7 p.m.=
ACCN — Wake Forest at Pittsburgh
ESPN2 — Notre Dame at Virginia
ESPNU — Wichita St. at Tulsa
8 p.m.=
CBSSN — N. Iowa at Bradley
ESPN — Florida at Kentucky
8:30 p.m.=
BTN — Penn St. at Rutgers
FS1 — Providence at UConn
SECN — Arkansas at Missouri
9 p.m.=
ESPN2 — Vanderbilt at Auburn
ESPNU — UAB at North Texas
10:30 p.m.=
FS1 — Boise St. at New Mexico
11 p.m.=
ESPNU — Santa Clara at Saint Mary’s (Cal)
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)=
7 p.m.=
PEACOCK — Indiana at Maryland
8 p.m.=
PEACOCK — Iowa at Northwestern
GOLF=
2 a.m. (Thursday)=
GOLF — Women’s Amateur: The Asia-Pacific Championship, First Round, Siam Country Club, Pattaya, Thailand
5 a.m. (Thursday)=
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Bahrain Championship, First Round, Royal GC, Al Mazrowiah, Bahrain
NBA BASKETBALL=
8:30 p.m.=
ABC — Phoenix at Brooklyn
10 p.m.=
ESPN — Milwaukee at Portland
NFL FOOTBALL=
10:30 a.m.=
ESPNU — Senior Bowl: Practice, Mobile, Ala.
NFLN — Senior Bowl: Practice, Mobile, Ala.
1 p.m.=
ESPN2 — Senior Bowl: Practice, Mobile, Ala.
NFLN — Senior Bowl: Practice, Mobile, Ala.
NHL HOCKEY=
7:30 p.m.=
TNT — Los Angeles at Nashville
SOCCER (MEN’S)=
2:30 p.m.=
USA — Premier League: Brentford at Tottenham Hotspur
TENNIS=
6 a.m.=
TENNIS — Hua Hin-WTA, Montpellier-ATP Early Rounds
1 p.m.=
TENNIS — Montpellier-ATP Early Rounds
2 a.m. (Thursday)=
TENNIS — Hua Hin-WTA, Montpellier-ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Thursday)=
TENNIS — Hua Hin-WTA, Montpellier-ATP Early Rounds
_____
