Sports on TV for Wednesday, Jan. 24

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Wednesday, Jan. 24 CANADIAN HOCKEY LEAGUE 6:30 p.m. NHLN — Top…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, Jan. 24

CANADIAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

6:30 p.m.

NHLN — Top Prospect Game: Team Red vs. Team White, Moncton, New Brunswick

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Providence at Seton Hall

SECN — LSU at Georgia

7 p.m.

ACCN — NC State at Virginia

BTN — Maryland at Iowa

CBSSN — Murray St. at Bradley

ESPN2 — Miami at Notre Dame

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Auburn at Alabama

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Villanova at St. John’s

SECN — Mississippi St. at Florida

9 p.m.

BTN — Illinois at Northwestern

CBSSN — Marquette at DePaul

ESPN2 — Kansas St. at Iowa St.

ESPNU — Arkansas at Mississippi

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Utah at Washington St.

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — Colorado St. at Nevada

11 p.m.

CBSSN — New Mexico St. at San Jose St.

ESPNU — Colorado at Washington

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Oklahoma at Texas

GOLF

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, First Round, Torrey Pines South Course, La Jolla, Calif.

3 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Ras Al Khaimah Championship, First Round, Al Hamra GC, Ras al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

NBA BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.

ABC — Phoenix at Dallas

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Oklahoma City at San Antonio

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Carolina at Boston

10 p.m.

TNT — Chicago at Seattle

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:45 p.m.

FS2 — CONMEBOL U-23 Olympic Qualifier 2024 Group Stage: Paraguay vs. Uruguay, Group B, Valencia, Venezuela

5:45 p.m.

FS2 — CONMEBOL U-23 Olympic Qualifier 2024 Group Stage: Peru vs. Argentina, Group B, Valencia, Venezuela

10 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Club América at FC Juárez

TENNIS

3:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia

3:30 a.m. (Thursday)

ESPN — WTA: The Australian Open, Semifinals, Melbourne, Australia

