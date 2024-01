Sports on TV for Wednesday, Jan. 17

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Wednesday, Jan. 17 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 7 p.m. ACCN — Florida…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, Jan. 17

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ACCN — Florida St. at Miami

BTN — Nebraska at Rutgers

CBSSN — UMass at Loyola of Chicago

ESPN2 — Mississippi St. at Kentucky

ESPNU — Virginia Tech at Virginia

FS1 — Creighton at UConn

SECN — Mississippi at Vanderbilt

9 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at North Carolina

BTN — Maryland at Northwestern

CBSSN — N. Iowa at Belmont

ESPNU — Texas Tech at Houston

FS1 — Providence at DePaul

PAC-12N — UCLA at Arizona St.

SECN — Auburn at Vanderbilt

10 p.m.

ESPN — Southern Cal at Arizona

11 p.m.

CBSSN — Nevada at San Diego St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

PEACOCK — Ohio St. at Maryland

8 p.m.

PEACOCK — Minnesota at Indiana

GOLF

2:30 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Hero Dubai Desert Classic, First Round, The Majlis Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

NBA BASKETBALL

7:40 p.m.

ESPN — Milwaukee at Cleveland

8:30 p.m.

ABC — Dallas at LA Lakers

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Chicago at Buffalo

TENNIS

3 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round, Melbourne, Australia

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round, Melbourne, Australia

3 a.m. (Thursday)

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round, Melbourne, Australia

