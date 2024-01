Sports on TV for Wednesday, Jan. 10

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Wednesday, Jan. 10 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 6:30 p.m. BTN — Northwestern…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, Jan. 10

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Penn St.

FS1 — Providence at St. John’s

7 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at Miami

CBSSN — Saint Joseph’s at Saint Louis

ESPN2 — Clemson at Virginia Tech

SECN — Tennessee at Mississippi St.

8 p.m.

ESPN — North Carolina at NC State

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Ohio St.

FS1 — UConn at Xavier

9 p.m.

ACCN — Boston College at Syracuse

CBSSN — Butler at Marquette

ESPN2 — Oklahoma at TCU

ESPNU — Arkansas at Georgia

SECN — Florida at Mississippi

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — Washington St. at Southern Cal

11 p.m.

ESPNU — Colorado at California

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Oklahoma at Kansas State

8 p.m.

PEACOCK — Iowa at Purdue

COLLEGE WRESTLING

6 p.m.

PAC-12N — Missouri at Stanford

FIGURE SKATING

1 p.m.

E! — European Championships: Men’s Short Program, Kaunas, Lithuania

GOLF

2:30 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Dubai Invitational, First Round, Dubai Creek Resort, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

IIHF HOCKEY (GIRL’S)

6 a.m.

NHLN — Under-18 World Championship Group Stage: Sweden vs. U.S., Group B, Zug, Switzerland

NBA BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.

ABC — New Orleans at Golden State

10 p.m.

ESPN — Denver at Utah

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Minnesota at Dallas

10 p.m.

TNT — Vegas at Colorado

SOCCER (MEN’S)

1:55 p.m.

ESPN2 — Spanish Super Cup: Real Madrid vs. Atlético Madrid, Semifinal, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP & Hobart-WTA Early Rounds; Kooyong Classic Day 1

6 p.m.

TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP & Hobart-WTA Quarterfinals; Kooyong Classic Day 2

6 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP & Hobart-WTA Quarterfinals; Kooyong Classic Day 2

_____

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.