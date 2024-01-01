Sports on TV for Tuesday, Jan. 2

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Tuesday, Jan. 2 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 6:30 p.m. FS1 — DePaul…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Tuesday, Jan. 2

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — DePaul at UConn

7 p.m.

ACCN — Wake Forest at Boston College

BTN — Iowa at Wisconsin

CBSSN — Creighton at Georgetown

ESPN — North Carolina at Pittsburgh

ESPN2 — East Carolina at FAU

ESPNU — Toledo at Ohio

PEACOCK — Purdue at Maryland

SECN — Norfolk St. at Tennessee

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Butler at St. John’s

9 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Illinois

CBSSN — Illinois St. at Drake

ESPN — Syracuse at Duke

ESPN2 — Charlotte at SMU

ESPNU — UAB at UTSA

SECN — Penn at Auburn

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — New Mexico at Colorado St.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

4:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Under Armour Volleyball

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

6 a.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship: Slovakia vs. Finland, Quarterfinal, Gothenburg, Sweden

8:30 a.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship: Canada vs. Czech Republic, Quarterfinal, Gothenburg, Sweden

11 a.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship: U.S. vs. Latvia, Quarterfinal, Gothenburg, Sweden

1:30 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship: Sweden vs. Switzerland, Quarterfinal, Gothenburg, Sweden

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBATV — Chicago at Philadelphia

10 p.m.

NBATV — Orlando at Golden State

SOCCER (MEN’S)

11:55 a.m.

CBSSN — SPFL: Celtic at St. Mirren

2:30 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at West Ham United

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — United Cup Group Stage; Brisbane-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Hong Kong-ATP Early Rounds

6 p.m.

TENNIS — United Cup Group Stage, Quarterfinals; Brisbane-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Hong Kong-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — United Cup Group Stage, Quarterfinals; Brisbane-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Hong Kong-ATP Early Rounds

_____

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.