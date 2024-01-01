Sports on TV for Tuesday, Jan. 2

(All times Eastern)
Tuesday, Jan. 2
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — DePaul at UConn
7 p.m.
ACCN — Wake Forest at Boston College
BTN — Iowa at Wisconsin
CBSSN — Creighton at Georgetown
ESPN — North Carolina at Pittsburgh
ESPN2 — East Carolina at FAU
ESPNU — Toledo at Ohio
PEACOCK — Purdue at Maryland
SECN — Norfolk St. at Tennessee
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — Butler at St. John’s
9 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Illinois
CBSSN — Illinois St. at Drake
ESPN — Syracuse at Duke
ESPN2 — Charlotte at SMU
ESPNU — UAB at UTSA
SECN — Penn at Auburn
10:30 p.m.
FS1 — New Mexico at Colorado St.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
4:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Under Armour Volleyball
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)
6 a.m.
NHLN — World Junior Championship: Slovakia vs. Finland, Quarterfinal, Gothenburg, Sweden
8:30 a.m.
NHLN — World Junior Championship: Canada vs. Czech Republic, Quarterfinal, Gothenburg, Sweden
11 a.m.
NHLN — World Junior Championship: U.S. vs. Latvia, Quarterfinal, Gothenburg, Sweden
1:30 p.m.
NHLN — World Junior Championship: Sweden vs. Switzerland, Quarterfinal, Gothenburg, Sweden
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
NBATV — Chicago at Philadelphia
10 p.m.
NBATV — Orlando at Golden State
SOCCER (MEN’S)
11:55 a.m.
CBSSN — SPFL: Celtic at St. Mirren
2:30 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at West Ham United
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — United Cup Group Stage; Brisbane-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Hong Kong-ATP Early Rounds
6 p.m.
TENNIS — United Cup Group Stage, Quarterfinals; Brisbane-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Hong Kong-ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — United Cup Group Stage, Quarterfinals; Brisbane-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Hong Kong-ATP Early Rounds
