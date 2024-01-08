Live Radio
Sports on TV for Tuesday, Jan. 9

The Associated Press

January 8, 2024, 10:00 AM

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Tuesday, Jan. 9

CHL HOCKEY

12 p.m.

NHLN — Vítkovice Ridera vs. Skellefteå AIK

2:30 p.m.

NHLN — Genève-Servette vs. Lukko Rauma

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Seton Hall at Georgetown

7 p.m.

ACCN — Wake Forest at Florida St.

CBSSN — Toledo at Kent St.

ESPN — Missouri at Kentucky

ESPN2 — Houston at Iowa St.

ESPNU — Yale at Brown

SECN — South Carolina at Alabama

9 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at Georgia Tech

CBSSN — Creighton at DePaul

ESPN — Duke at Pittsburgh

ESPN2 — Texas A&M at Auburn

SECN — Vanderbilt at LSU

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — New Mexico at UNLV

11 p.m.

CBSSN — San Diego St. at San Jose St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Michigan St.

8 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Michigan

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Marquette at Seton Hall

IIHF HOCKEY (GIRL’S)

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

NHLN — Under-18 World Championship Group Stage: Sweden vs. U.S., Group B, Zug, Switzerland

NBA BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.

NBATV — Memphis at Dallas

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Early Rounds

6 p.m.

TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP & Hobart-WTA Early Rounds; Kooyong Classic Day 1

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP & Hobart-WTA Early Rounds; Kooyong Classic Day 1

