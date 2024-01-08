Sports on TV for Tuesday, Jan. 9

(All times Eastern)
Tuesday, Jan. 9
CHL HOCKEY
12 p.m.
NHLN — Vítkovice Ridera vs. Skellefteå AIK
2:30 p.m.
NHLN — Genève-Servette vs. Lukko Rauma
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Seton Hall at Georgetown
7 p.m.
ACCN — Wake Forest at Florida St.
CBSSN — Toledo at Kent St.
ESPN — Missouri at Kentucky
ESPN2 — Houston at Iowa St.
ESPNU — Yale at Brown
SECN — South Carolina at Alabama
9 p.m.
ACCN — Notre Dame at Georgia Tech
CBSSN — Creighton at DePaul
ESPN — Duke at Pittsburgh
ESPN2 — Texas A&M at Auburn
SECN — Vanderbilt at LSU
10:30 p.m.
FS1 — New Mexico at UNLV
11 p.m.
CBSSN — San Diego St. at San Jose St.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
BTN — Maryland at Michigan St.
8 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Michigan
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — Marquette at Seton Hall
IIHF HOCKEY (GIRL’S)
6 a.m. (Wednesday)
NHLN — Under-18 World Championship Group Stage: Sweden vs. U.S., Group B, Zug, Switzerland
NBA BASKETBALL
8:30 p.m.
NBATV — Memphis at Dallas
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Early Rounds
6 p.m.
TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP & Hobart-WTA Early Rounds; Kooyong Classic Day 1
6 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP & Hobart-WTA Early Rounds; Kooyong Classic Day 1
