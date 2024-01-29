Sports on TV for Tuesday, Jan. 30

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, Jan. 30
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
SECN — South Carolina at Tennessee
7 p.m.
ACCN — Syracuse at Boston College
BTN — Iowa at Indiana
CBSSN — VCU at St. Bonaventure
ESPN — North Carolina at Georgia Tech
ESPN2 — Texas Tech at TCU
FS1 — Marquette at Villanova
PEACOCK — Illinois at Ohio St.
8:30 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi St. at Mississippi
9 p.m.
ACCN — Louisville at Clemson
CBSSN — San Diego St. at Colorado St.
ESPN — Oklahoma St. at Kansas
ESPN2 — Miami at NC State
FS1 — Seton Hall at DePaul
PEACOCK — Michigan at Michigan St.
11 p.m.
ESPN — Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga
FS1 — Fresno St. at UNLV
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Boston U. at Northeastern
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Indiana at Boston
10 p.m.
TNT — Philadelphia at Golden State
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
NHLN — Columbus at St. Louis
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:45 p.m.
FS2 — CONMEBOL U-23 Olympic Qualifier 2024 Group Stage: Uruguay vs. Peru, Group B, Valencia, Venezuela
3:15 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Aston Villa
5:45 p.m.
FS2 — CONMEBOL U-23 Olympic Qualifier 2024 Group Stage: Chile vs. Argentina, Group B, Caracas, Venezuela
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Hua Hin-WTA, Montpellier-ATP Early Rounds
1 p.m.
TENNIS — Montpellier-ATP Early Rounds
2 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — Hua Hin-WTA, Montpellier-ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — Hua Hin-WTA, Montpellier-ATP Early Rounds
