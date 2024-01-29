Sports on TV for Tuesday, Jan. 30

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Tuesday, Jan. 30 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 6:30 p.m. SECN — South…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Tuesday, Jan. 30

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

SECN — South Carolina at Tennessee

7 p.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at Boston College

BTN — Iowa at Indiana

CBSSN — VCU at St. Bonaventure

ESPN — North Carolina at Georgia Tech

ESPN2 — Texas Tech at TCU

FS1 — Marquette at Villanova

PEACOCK — Illinois at Ohio St.

8:30 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi St. at Mississippi

9 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at Clemson

CBSSN — San Diego St. at Colorado St.

ESPN — Oklahoma St. at Kansas

ESPN2 — Miami at NC State

FS1 — Seton Hall at DePaul

PEACOCK — Michigan at Michigan St.

11 p.m.

ESPN — Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga

FS1 — Fresno St. at UNLV

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Boston U. at Northeastern

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Indiana at Boston

10 p.m.

TNT — Philadelphia at Golden State

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

NHLN — Columbus at St. Louis

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:45 p.m.

FS2 — CONMEBOL U-23 Olympic Qualifier 2024 Group Stage: Uruguay vs. Peru, Group B, Valencia, Venezuela

3:15 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Aston Villa

5:45 p.m.

FS2 — CONMEBOL U-23 Olympic Qualifier 2024 Group Stage: Chile vs. Argentina, Group B, Caracas, Venezuela

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Hua Hin-WTA, Montpellier-ATP Early Rounds

1 p.m.

TENNIS — Montpellier-ATP Early Rounds

2 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Hua Hin-WTA, Montpellier-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Hua Hin-WTA, Montpellier-ATP Early Rounds

_____

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.