Sports on TV for Tuesday, Jan. 23

Tuesday, Jan. 23

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Butler at Georgetown

7 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at Louisville

BTN — Wisconsin at Minnesota

CBSSN — Loyola of Chicago at VCU

ESPN — Texas at Oklahoma

ESPN2 — Florida St. at Syracuse

ESPNU — Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech

PEACOCK — Ohio St. at Nebraska

SECN — Kentucky at South Carolina

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Xavier at Creighton

9 p.m.

ACCN — Boston College at Virginia Tech

CBSSN — Wyoming at San Diego St.

ESPN2 — TCU at Oklahoma St.

PEACOCK — Michigan at Purdue

SECN — Missouri at Texas A&M

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — Boise St. at Fresno St.

11 p.m.

CBSSN — Air Force at UNLV

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

9 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Wisconsin

MLB BASEBALL

4 p.m.

MLBN — 2024 Hall of Fame Election Announcement

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — New York at Brooklyn

10 p.m.

TNT — LA Lakers at LA Clippers

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:45 p.m.

FS2 — CONMEBOL U-23 Olympic Qualifier 2024 Group Stage: Bolivia vs. Brazil, Group A, Caracas, Venezuela

5:45 p.m.

FS2 — CONMEBOL U-23 Olympic Qualifier 2024 Group Stage: Ecuador vs. Venezuela, Group A, Caracas, Venezuela

TENNIS

3 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)

9 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia

3:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia

