Sports on TV for Tuesday, Jan. 16

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, Jan. 16
CHL HOCKEY
11:30 a.m.
NHLN — Geneve-Servette at Lukko Rauma
2 p.m.
NHLN — Vitkovice Ridera at Skelleftea AIK
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
CBSSN — Samford at Western Carolina
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Butler at Xavier
7 p.m.
ACCN — Wake Forest at NC State
ESPN — Florida at Tennessee
ESPN2 — Syracuse at Pittsburgh
SECN — Missouri at Alabama
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Saint Louis at Dayton
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — St. John’s at Seton Hall
9 p.m.
ACCN — Georgia Tech at Clemson
BTN — Wisconsin at Penn St.
ESPN — Kansas at Oklahoma St.
ESPNU — Georgia at South Carolina
SECN — Texas A&M at Arkansas
10 p.m.
CBSSN — UNLV at Boise St.
10:30 p.m.
FS1 — Utah St. at New Mexico
FIELD HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)
6:30 a.m.
CBSSN — Olympic Qualifier: U.S vs. New Zealand, Pool B, Ranchi, India
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Denver at Philadelphia
10 p.m.
TNT — Oklahoma City at LA Clippers
TENNIS
3 a.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia
12 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round, Melbourne, Australia
3 a.m. (Wednesday)
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round, Melbourne, Australia
_____
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.