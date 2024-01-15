Sports on TV for Tuesday, Jan. 16

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Tuesday, Jan. 16 CHL HOCKEY 11:30 a.m. NHLN — Geneve-Servette at…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Tuesday, Jan. 16

CHL HOCKEY

11:30 a.m.

NHLN — Geneve-Servette at Lukko Rauma

2 p.m.

NHLN — Vitkovice Ridera at Skelleftea AIK

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Samford at Western Carolina

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Butler at Xavier

7 p.m.

ACCN — Wake Forest at NC State

ESPN — Florida at Tennessee

ESPN2 — Syracuse at Pittsburgh

SECN — Missouri at Alabama

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Saint Louis at Dayton

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — St. John’s at Seton Hall

9 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at Clemson

BTN — Wisconsin at Penn St.

ESPN — Kansas at Oklahoma St.

ESPNU — Georgia at South Carolina

SECN — Texas A&M at Arkansas

10 p.m.

CBSSN — UNLV at Boise St.

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — Utah St. at New Mexico

FIELD HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)

6:30 a.m.

CBSSN — Olympic Qualifier: U.S vs. New Zealand, Pool B, Ranchi, India

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Denver at Philadelphia

10 p.m.

TNT — Oklahoma City at LA Clippers

TENNIS

3 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round, Melbourne, Australia

3 a.m. (Wednesday)

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round, Melbourne, Australia

