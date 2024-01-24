Sports on TV for Thursday, Jan. 25

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, Jan. 25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 5 p.m. CBSSN — Elon…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, Jan. 25

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

5 p.m.

CBSSN — Elon at Campbell

ESPNU — Central Connecticut at Fairleigh Dickinson

7 p.m.

CBSSN — UMKC at S. Dakota St.

ESPN2 — SMU at North Texas

ESPNU — Fort Wayne at N. Kentucky

9 p.m.

CBSSN — New Mexico St. at Sam Houston St.

ESPN2 — San Francisco at Gonzaga

ESPNU — W. Illinois at S. Indiana

PAC-12N — Arizona St. at Oregon

11 p.m.

CBSSN — Pacific at Saint Mary’s (Cal)

PAC-12N — Arizona at Oregon St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

ACCN — Florida St. at Duke

7 p.m.

PEACOCK — Ohio St. at Illinois

SECN — Florida at Mississippi

8 p.m.

ACCN — Miami at North Carolina

BTN — Penn St. at Northwestern

ESPN — South Carolina at LSU

9 p.m.

SECN — Texas A&M at Missouri

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Rutgers

FIGURE SKATING

2 p.m.

USA — U.S. Championships: Pairs Short, Columbus, Ohio

5 p.m.

USA — U.S. Championships: Rhythm Dance, Columbus, Ohio

8 p.m.

USA — U.S. Championships: Women’s Short Program, Columbus, Ohio

GOLF

3 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Ras Al Khaimah Championship, First Round, Al Hamra GC, Ras al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

12 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LPGA Drive On Championship, First Round, Superstition Mountain Golf & Country Club, Gold Canyon, Ariz.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Second Round, Torrey Pines South Course, La Jolla, Calif.

3 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Ras Al Khaimah Championship, Second Round, Al Hamra GC, Ras al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Boston at Miami

10 p.m.

TNT — Sacramento at Golden State

TENNIS

3:30 a.m.

ESPN — WTA: The Australian Open, Semifinals, Melbourne, Australia

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — WTA: The Australian Open, Semifinals, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — ATP: The Australian Open, Semifinals, Melbourne, Australia

3:30 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN — ATP: The Australian Open, Semifinals, Melbourne, Australia

_____

