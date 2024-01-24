Sports on TV for Thursday, Jan. 25

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, Jan. 25
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
5 p.m.
CBSSN — Elon at Campbell
ESPNU — Central Connecticut at Fairleigh Dickinson
7 p.m.
CBSSN — UMKC at S. Dakota St.
ESPN2 — SMU at North Texas
ESPNU — Fort Wayne at N. Kentucky
9 p.m.
CBSSN — New Mexico St. at Sam Houston St.
ESPN2 — San Francisco at Gonzaga
ESPNU — W. Illinois at S. Indiana
PAC-12N — Arizona St. at Oregon
11 p.m.
CBSSN — Pacific at Saint Mary’s (Cal)
PAC-12N — Arizona at Oregon St.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
ACCN — Florida St. at Duke
7 p.m.
PEACOCK — Ohio St. at Illinois
SECN — Florida at Mississippi
8 p.m.
ACCN — Miami at North Carolina
BTN — Penn St. at Northwestern
ESPN — South Carolina at LSU
9 p.m.
SECN — Texas A&M at Missouri
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Rutgers
FIGURE SKATING
2 p.m.
USA — U.S. Championships: Pairs Short, Columbus, Ohio
5 p.m.
USA — U.S. Championships: Rhythm Dance, Columbus, Ohio
8 p.m.
USA — U.S. Championships: Women’s Short Program, Columbus, Ohio
GOLF
3 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Ras Al Khaimah Championship, First Round, Al Hamra GC, Ras al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
12 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LPGA Drive On Championship, First Round, Superstition Mountain Golf & Country Club, Gold Canyon, Ariz.
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Second Round, Torrey Pines South Course, La Jolla, Calif.
3 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Ras Al Khaimah Championship, Second Round, Al Hamra GC, Ras al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Boston at Miami
10 p.m.
TNT — Sacramento at Golden State
TENNIS
3:30 a.m.
ESPN — WTA: The Australian Open, Semifinals, Melbourne, Australia
12 p.m.
ESPN2 — WTA: The Australian Open, Semifinals, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)
10:30 p.m.
ESPN — ATP: The Australian Open, Semifinals, Melbourne, Australia
3:30 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN — ATP: The Australian Open, Semifinals, Melbourne, Australia
_____
