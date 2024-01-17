Sports on TV for Thursday, Jan. 18

(All times Eastern)
Thursday, Jan. 18
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Minnesota at Michigan St.
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Monmouth at Drexel
ESPN — South Florida at Memphis
ESPN2 — Wichita St. at FAU
ESPNU — UNC-Asheville at Winthrop
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — Illinois at Michigan
9 p.m.
CBSSN — Middle Tennessee at UTEP
ESPN2 — Oregon St. at Utah
PAC-12N — Washington at California
10:30 p.m.
FS1 — Oregon at Colorado
11 p.m.
CBSSN — Loyola Marymount at San Francisco
PAC-12N — Washington St. at Stanford
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at Georgia Tech
7 p.m.
BTN — Purdue at Penn St.
SECN — Tennessee at Mississippi St.
8 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia Tech at Duke
9 p.m.
SECN — LSU at Alabama
FIELD HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)
6 a.m.
CBSSN — Olympic Qualifier: U.S. vs. Japan, Semifinal, Ranchi, India
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions, First Round, Lake Nona Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — Latin America Amateur Championship: First Round, Santa María Golf Club, Panama City
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The American Express, First Round, Pete Dye Stadium Course, La Quinta, Calif.
7 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship, First Round, Hualalai GC, Kailua-Kona, Hawaii
2:30 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Hero Dubai Desert Classic, Second Round, The Majlis Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Chicago at Toronto
10 p.m.
TNT — Memphis at Minnesota
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2 p.m.
CBSSN — Italian Super Cup: Napoli vs. Fiorentina, Semifinal, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
TENNIS
3 a.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round, Melbourne, Australia
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)
9 p.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Third Round, Melbourne, Australia
3 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Third Round, Melbourne, Australia
