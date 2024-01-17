Sports on TV for Thursday, Jan. 18

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, Jan. 18 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 6:30 p.m. FS1 — Minnesota…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, Jan. 18

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Minnesota at Michigan St.

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Monmouth at Drexel

ESPN — South Florida at Memphis

ESPN2 — Wichita St. at FAU

ESPNU — UNC-Asheville at Winthrop

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Illinois at Michigan

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Middle Tennessee at UTEP

ESPN2 — Oregon St. at Utah

PAC-12N — Washington at California

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — Oregon at Colorado

11 p.m.

CBSSN — Loyola Marymount at San Francisco

PAC-12N — Washington St. at Stanford

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Georgia Tech

7 p.m.

BTN — Purdue at Penn St.

SECN — Tennessee at Mississippi St.

8 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Duke

9 p.m.

SECN — LSU at Alabama

FIELD HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)

6 a.m.

CBSSN — Olympic Qualifier: U.S. vs. Japan, Semifinal, Ranchi, India

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions, First Round, Lake Nona Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Latin America Amateur Championship: First Round, Santa María Golf Club, Panama City

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The American Express, First Round, Pete Dye Stadium Course, La Quinta, Calif.

7 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship, First Round, Hualalai GC, Kailua-Kona, Hawaii

2:30 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Hero Dubai Desert Classic, Second Round, The Majlis Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Chicago at Toronto

10 p.m.

TNT — Memphis at Minnesota

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2 p.m.

CBSSN — Italian Super Cup: Napoli vs. Fiorentina, Semifinal, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

TENNIS

3 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round, Melbourne, Australia

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)

9 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Third Round, Melbourne, Australia

3 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Third Round, Melbourne, Australia

_____

