Sports on TV for Sunday, Jan. 7

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Sunday, Jan. 7 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 12 p.m. BTN — Michigan…

Listen now to WTOP News

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, Jan. 7

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

BTN — Michigan vs. Penn St., Philadelphia

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — UMass at Dayton

ESPNU — Wichita St. at Temple

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Drake at Belmont

ESPNU — Tulsa at East Carolina

5 p.m.

ESPN — SMU at Memphis

5:30 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Minnesota

7:30 p.m.

BTN — Michigan St. at Northwestern

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

ACCN — NC State at Virginia Tech

CBSSN — George Mason at Duquesne

CW — Duke at Virginia

SECN — Kentucky at Tennessee

1 p.m.

ESPN — Mississippi St. at South Carolina

2 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at Pittsburgh

BTN — Indiana at Nebraska

CBSSN — VCU at Davidson

PAC-12N — Utah at Arizona

SECN — Georgia at Arkansas

3 p.m.

ESPN — LSU at Mississippi

4 p.m.

ACCN — Florida St. at Clemson

CBSSN — Fresno St. at San Diego St.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at UCLA

SECN — Auburn at Texas A&M

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — North Carolina at Notre Dame

6 p.m.

ACCN — Boston College at Syracuse

SECN — Alabama at Missouri

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

2 p.m.

ABC — FCS Tournament: Montana vs. S. Dakota St., Championship, Frisco, Texas

GOLF

4 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament Of Champions, Final Round, Kapalua Plantation Course, Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament Of Champions, Final Round, Kapalua Plantation Course, Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii

HORSE RACING

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (GIRL’S)

6 a.m.

NHLN — Under-18 World Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Slovakia, Group B, Zug, Switzerland

NBA G-LEAGUE BAKETBALL

4 p.m.

NBATV — Salt Lake City at Sioux Falls

6 p.m.

NBATV — Austin at G-League Ignite

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Cincinnati, Jacksonville at Tennessee, Atlanta at New Orleans,

FOX — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Detroit, NY Jets at New England, Tampa Bay at Carolina

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Chicago at Green Bay, Philadelphia at NY Giants, Kansas City at LA Chargers

FOX — Regional Coverage: Denver at Las Vegas, Seattle at Arizona, LA Rams at San Francisco, Dallas at Washington

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Buffalo at Miami

NHL HOCKEY

3 p.m.

NHLN — Los Angeles at Washington

RODEO

8 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: Round 3 & Championship Round, New York

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8:20 a.m.

FS2 — The French Cup: Monaco at Lens, Round of 64

11:20 a.m.

FS2 — The French Cup: Toulouse at Chambly, Round of 64

2:35 p.m.

FS2 — The French Cup: Paris Saint-Germain at Revel, Round of 64

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — United Cup Final; Brisbane-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Hong Kong-ATP Singles Finals

6 p.m.

TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Early Rounds

_____

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.