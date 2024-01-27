Sports on TV for Sunday, Jan. 28

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Sunday, Jan. 28 AUTO RACING 6 a.m. USA — IMSA WeatherTech…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, Jan. 28

AUTO RACING

6 a.m.

USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

12 p.m.

NBC — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

1 a.m. (Monday)

CNBC — AMA Supercross Series: Round 4, Anaheim, Calif. (Taped)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

FS1 — Xavier at UConn

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — North Texas at FAU

FOX — Purdue at Rutgers

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — SMU at Wichita St.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Memphis at UAB

ESPN2 — Temple at East Carolina

10 p.m.

FS1 — Nevada at New Mexico

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Syracuse

CBSSN — St. Bonaventure at Dayton

CW — North Carolina at Virginia

ESPNU — East Carolina at South Florida

1 p.m.

SECN — Texas A&M at Florida

2 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at Miami

CBSSN — Seton Hall at Creighton

ESPNU — Baylor at Oklahoma St.

FS1 — Villanova at DePaul

PAC-12N — Stanford at Arizona

3 p.m.

ESPN — Tennessee at Mississippi

SECN — Vanderbilt at South Carolina

4 p.m.

ACCN — Florida St. at Georgia Tech

CBSSN — Oral Roberts at S. Dakota St.

PAC-12N — Washington St. at UCLA

5 p.m.

SECN — Kentucky at Alabama

6 p.m.

ACCN — Wake Forest at Clemson

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

BTN — Oklahoma at Illinois

COLLEGE WRESTLING

12 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Maryland

2 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Wisconsin

6 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arkansas-Little Rock at Stanford

FIGURE SKATING

3 p.m.

NBC — U.S. Championships: Men’s Free Skate, Columbus, Ohio

GOLF

3 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Ras Al Khaimah Championship, Final Round, Al Hamra GC, Ras al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

2 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LPGA Drive On Championship, Final Round, Superstition Mountain Golf & Country Club, Gold Canyon, Ariz.

5 p.m.

GOLF — APGA Tour: The APGA Farmers Insurance Invitational, Final Round, South Course at Torrey Pines Golf Club, La Jolla, Calif.

HORSE RACING

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

NBATV — Windy City at Birmingham

NFL FOOTBALL

3 p.m.

CBS — AFC Championship: Kansas City at Baltimore

6:30 p.m.

FOX — NFC Championship: Detroit at San Francisco

NHL HOCKEY

2 p.m.

NHLN — Los Angeles at St. Louis

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6:30 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Lecce at Genoa

TENNIS

3:30 a.m.

ESPN — ATP: The Australian Open, Championship, Melbourne, Australia

9:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP: The Australian Open, Championship, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)

2 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Hua Hin-WTA Early Rounds

6:30 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Hua Hin-WTA Early Rounds

X GAMES

1 p.m.

ABC — World of X Games: Day 3, Aspen, Colo.

7 p.m.

ESPN — World of X Games: Day 3, Aspen, Colo.

