Sports on TV for Sunday, Jan. 28

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, Jan. 28
AUTO RACING
6 a.m.
USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.
12 p.m.
NBC — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.
1 a.m. (Monday)
CNBC — AMA Supercross Series: Round 4, Anaheim, Calif. (Taped)
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
FS1 — Xavier at UConn
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — North Texas at FAU
FOX — Purdue at Rutgers
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — SMU at Wichita St.
5 p.m.
ESPN — Memphis at UAB
ESPN2 — Temple at East Carolina
10 p.m.
FS1 — Nevada at New Mexico
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia Tech at Syracuse
CBSSN — St. Bonaventure at Dayton
CW — North Carolina at Virginia
ESPNU — East Carolina at South Florida
1 p.m.
SECN — Texas A&M at Florida
2 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at Miami
CBSSN — Seton Hall at Creighton
ESPNU — Baylor at Oklahoma St.
FS1 — Villanova at DePaul
PAC-12N — Stanford at Arizona
3 p.m.
ESPN — Tennessee at Mississippi
SECN — Vanderbilt at South Carolina
4 p.m.
ACCN — Florida St. at Georgia Tech
CBSSN — Oral Roberts at S. Dakota St.
PAC-12N — Washington St. at UCLA
5 p.m.
SECN — Kentucky at Alabama
6 p.m.
ACCN — Wake Forest at Clemson
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.
BTN — Oklahoma at Illinois
COLLEGE WRESTLING
12 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Maryland
2 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Wisconsin
6 p.m.
PAC-12N — Arkansas-Little Rock at Stanford
FIGURE SKATING
3 p.m.
NBC — U.S. Championships: Men’s Free Skate, Columbus, Ohio
GOLF
3 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Ras Al Khaimah Championship, Final Round, Al Hamra GC, Ras al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
2 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LPGA Drive On Championship, Final Round, Superstition Mountain Golf & Country Club, Gold Canyon, Ariz.
5 p.m.
GOLF — APGA Tour: The APGA Farmers Insurance Invitational, Final Round, South Course at Torrey Pines Golf Club, La Jolla, Calif.
HORSE RACING
2:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
4:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
NBATV — Windy City at Birmingham
NFL FOOTBALL
3 p.m.
CBS — AFC Championship: Kansas City at Baltimore
6:30 p.m.
FOX — NFC Championship: Detroit at San Francisco
NHL HOCKEY
2 p.m.
NHLN — Los Angeles at St. Louis
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6:30 a.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Lecce at Genoa
TENNIS
3:30 a.m.
ESPN — ATP: The Australian Open, Championship, Melbourne, Australia
9:30 a.m.
ESPN2 — ATP: The Australian Open, Championship, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)
2 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Hua Hin-WTA Early Rounds
6:30 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Hua Hin-WTA Early Rounds
X GAMES
1 p.m.
ABC — World of X Games: Day 3, Aspen, Colo.
7 p.m.
ESPN — World of X Games: Day 3, Aspen, Colo.
_____
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.