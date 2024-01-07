Sports on TV for Monday, Jan. 8

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, Jan. 8
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Northeastern at Monmouth
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — College Football Playoff National Championship: Washington vs. Michigan, Houston
ESPN2 — College Football Playoff National Championship: Washington vs. Michigan, Houston (Field Pass)
ESPNEWS — College Football Playoff National Championship: Washington vs. Michigan, Houston (SkyCast)
ESPNU — College Football Playoff National Championship: Washington vs. Michigan, Houston (Command Center)
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (MEN’S)
8 p.m.
PAC-12N — Loyola of Chicago at Stanford
IIHF HOCKEY (GIRL’S)
2 p.m.
NHLN — Under-18 World Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Switzerland, Group B, Zug, Switzerland
NBA BASKETBALL
10:30 p.m.
NBATV — Phoenix at LA Clippers
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NHLN — Pittsburgh at Philadelphia
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Early Rounds
6 p.m.
TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Early Rounds
_____
