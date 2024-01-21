Sports on TV for Monday, Jan. 22

(All times Eastern)
Monday, Jan. 22
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Lehigh at Colgate
ESPN — Wake Forest at North Carolina
ESPNU — McNeese St. at Texas A&M-CC
9 p.m.
CBSSN — Hofstra at Stony Brook
ESPN — Cincinnati at Kansas
ESPNU — Texas Southern at Jackson St.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.
CBSSN — Lehigh at Colgate
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — St. John’s at Seton Hall
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — UCLA at Utah
SECN — Mississippi St. at Florida
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — Kansas St. at Baylor
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
8 p.m.
BTN — Iowa at Minnesota
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
NBATV — San Antonio at Philadelphia
10 p.m.
NBATV — Atlanta at Sacramento
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NHLN — Vegas at New Jersey
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:45 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Brighton & Hove Albion
TENNIS
3 a.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia
12 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia
3 a.m. (Tuesday)
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia
