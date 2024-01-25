Sports on TV for Friday, Jan. 26

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, Jan. 26
AHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NHLN — Wilkes-Barre Scranton at Lehigh Valley
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Ohio at Kent St.
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Marist at Niagara
8 p.m.
FS1 — Michigan St. at Wisconsin
8:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Saint Joseph’s at St. Bonaventure
9 p.m.
ESPNU — Utah Valley at Seattle
10 p.m.
FS1 — Stanford at California
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
8 p.m.
PAC-12N — Stanford at Arizona St.
10 p.m.
PAC-12N — Colorado at Oregon St.
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Alabama at Florida
SECN — Georgia at Kentucky
8:30 p.m.
SECN — LSU at Missouri
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
8:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Denver at North Dakota
COLLEGE WRESTLING
7 p.m.
ACCN — NC State at Pittsburgh
BTN — Michigan at Ohio St.
9 p.m.
BTN — Iowa at Illinois
FIGURE SKATING
4 p.m.
USA — U.S. Championships: Men’s Short Program, Columbus, Ohio
8 p.m.
NBC — U.S. Championships: Women’s Free Skate, Columbus, Ohio (Taped)
GOLF
3 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Ras Al Khaimah Championship, Second Round, Al Hamra GC, Ras al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
12 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LPGA Drive On Championship, Second Round, Superstition Mountain Golf & Country Club, Gold Canyon, Ariz.
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Third Round, Torrey Pines South Course, La Jolla, Calif.
5 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Third Round, Torrey Pines South Course, La Jolla, Calif.
3:30 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Ras Al Khaimah Championship, Third Round, Al Hamra GC, Ras al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)
11 p.m.
ESPNU — ESPN High School Basketball Showcase: TBA
HORSE RACING
2:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
NBATV — Dallas at Atlanta
9:30 p.m.
NBATV — Portland at San Antonio
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
ESPN — Vegas at NY Rangers
SOCCER (MEN’S)
5:45 p.m.
FS2 — CONMEBOL U-23 Olympic Qualifier 2024 Group Stage: Brazil vs. Colombia, Group A, Caracas, Venezuela
TENNIS
3:30 a.m.
ESPN — ATP: The Australian Open, Semifinals, Melbourne, Australia
12 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP: The Australian Open, Semifinals, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)
3:30 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN — WTA: The Australian Open, Championship, Melbourne, Australia
X GAMES
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — World of X Games: Day 1, Aspen, Colo.
_____
