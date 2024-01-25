Sports on TV for Friday, Jan. 26

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, Jan. 26 AHL HOCKEY 7 p.m. NHLN — Wilkes-Barre Scranton…

Listen now to WTOP News

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, Jan. 26

AHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Wilkes-Barre Scranton at Lehigh Valley

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Ohio at Kent St.

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Marist at Niagara

8 p.m.

FS1 — Michigan St. at Wisconsin

8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Saint Joseph’s at St. Bonaventure

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Utah Valley at Seattle

10 p.m.

FS1 — Stanford at California

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford at Arizona St.

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Colorado at Oregon St.

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Alabama at Florida

SECN — Georgia at Kentucky

8:30 p.m.

SECN — LSU at Missouri

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

8:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Denver at North Dakota

COLLEGE WRESTLING

7 p.m.

ACCN — NC State at Pittsburgh

BTN — Michigan at Ohio St.

9 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Illinois

FIGURE SKATING

4 p.m.

USA — U.S. Championships: Men’s Short Program, Columbus, Ohio

8 p.m.

NBC — U.S. Championships: Women’s Free Skate, Columbus, Ohio (Taped)

GOLF

3 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Ras Al Khaimah Championship, Second Round, Al Hamra GC, Ras al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

12 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LPGA Drive On Championship, Second Round, Superstition Mountain Golf & Country Club, Gold Canyon, Ariz.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Third Round, Torrey Pines South Course, La Jolla, Calif.

5 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Third Round, Torrey Pines South Course, La Jolla, Calif.

3:30 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Ras Al Khaimah Championship, Third Round, Al Hamra GC, Ras al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)

11 p.m.

ESPNU — ESPN High School Basketball Showcase: TBA

HORSE RACING

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBATV — Dallas at Atlanta

9:30 p.m.

NBATV — Portland at San Antonio

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

ESPN — Vegas at NY Rangers

SOCCER (MEN’S)

5:45 p.m.

FS2 — CONMEBOL U-23 Olympic Qualifier 2024 Group Stage: Brazil vs. Colombia, Group A, Caracas, Venezuela

TENNIS

3:30 a.m.

ESPN — ATP: The Australian Open, Semifinals, Melbourne, Australia

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP: The Australian Open, Semifinals, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)

3:30 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN — WTA: The Australian Open, Championship, Melbourne, Australia

X GAMES

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — World of X Games: Day 1, Aspen, Colo.

_____

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.