NFL

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG San Francisco 2½ 1½ (47½) at KANSAS CITY

NBA

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG LA Clippers 12 (238) at WASHINGTON Chicago 2½ (217½) at CHARLOTTE at CLEVELAND 12½ (228½) Detroit at MIAMI 1 (229) Sacramento at MINNESOTA 13½ (224) Dallas New Orleans 3 (229½) at HOUSTON at OKLAHOMA CITY 1½ (229) Denver Orlando 5 (228) at SAN ANTONIO Phoenix 3½ (232½) at BROOKLYN Milwaukee 9½ (236½) at PORTLAND

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG UNC Greensboro 18½ at VMI at XAVIER 1½ St. John’s Alabama 6½ at GEORGIA at PURDUE 12½ Northwestern at SAINT JOSEPH’S (PA) 4½ George Mason at DUQUESNE 11½ Chicago State at PRESBYTERIAN 1½ South Carolina Upstate at LAFAYETTE 1½ American at GARDNER-WEBB 2½ UNC Asheville at WESTERN CAROLINA 4½ Chattanooga Furman 6½ at CITADEL at EAST CAROLINA 2½ South Florida Austin Peay 1½ at JACKSONVILLE at RADFORD 7½ Charleston Southern at COLGATE 13½ Army Baylor 3½ at UCF at VIRGINIA 12½ Notre Dame Cincinnati 4½ at WEST VIRGINIA Richmond 2½ at FORDHAM at RHODE ISLAND 3½ La Salle Wake Forest ½ at PITTSBURGH at BUCKNELL 7½ Loyola (MD) at LEHIGH 4½ Navy at MERCER 1½ East Tennessee State Lipscomb 1½ at NORTH FLORIDA at TULSA 1½ Wichita State Indiana State 9½ at BELMONT at SAMFORD 11½ Wofford at LOUISIANA 13½ UL Monroe at SOUTHERN ILLINOIS 6½ Missouri State at MEMPHIS 14½ Rice at DRAKE 20½ Valparaiso at BRADLEY 6½ Northern Iowa at KENTUCKY 5½ Florida at EVANSVILLE 1½ UIC at TEXAS A&M-COMMERCE 4½ Incarnate Word at ARKANSAS STATE 4½ Southern Miss at RUTGERS 6½ Penn State at UCONN 12½ Providence at MISSOURI 5½ Arkansas at AUBURN 18½ Vanderbilt at NORTH TEXAS 6½ UAB at NEW MEXICO 8½ Boise State at SAINT MARY’S (CA) 12½ Santa Clara

National Hockey League (NHL)

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at DETROIT -126 Ottawa +105 Los Angeles -120 at NASHVILLE +100 at ANAHEIM -172 San Jose +142

