NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG LA Clippers 2 (225½) at CLEVELAND New York 8 (223½) at CHARLOTTE at BOSTON…

NBA

Monday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG LA Clippers 2 (225½) at CLEVELAND New York 8 (223½) at CHARLOTTE at BOSTON 8 (232½) New Orleans at MIAMI 3½ (229½) Phoenix at BROOKLYN 1 (232½) Utah Sacramento 8 (226½) at MEMPHIS at SAN ANTONIO 4 (241½) Washington at OKLAHOMA CITY 2½ (225½) Minnesota at HOUSTON 1 (227½) LA Lakers at DALLAS 5 (228½) Orlando at DENVER 4½ (239½) Milwaukee Philadelphia 9 (224½) at PORTLAND

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Duke 3½ at VIRGINIA TECH Boston University 4½ at HOLY CROSS Howard 7½ at COPPIN STATE North Carolina Central 1½ at DELAWARE STATE at NORFOLK STATE 12½ Morgan State at MCNEESE 19½ Northwestern State SE Louisiana 3½ at HOUSTON CHRISTIAN Jackson State 5½ at FLORIDA A&M at MARYLAND-EASTERN SHORE ½ South Carolina State at LAMAR 8½ New Orleans Texas A&M-CC 2½ at TEXAS A&M-COMMERCE at TEXAS SOUTHERN 4½ Alabama State at SOUTHERN 18½ Mississippi Valley State at GRAMBLING 6½ UAPB at PRAIRIE VIEW A&M 7½ Alabama A&M Houston 4½ at TEXAS at BETHUNE-COOKMAN 2½ Alcorn State

National Hockey League (NHL)

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at OTTAWA -118 Nashville -102

