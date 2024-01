NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at BALTIMORE 3½ 3½ (44½) Kansas City at SAN FRANCISCO 7 7½ (51½)…

NFL

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at BALTIMORE 3½ 3½ (44½) Kansas City at SAN FRANCISCO 7 7½ (51½) Detroit

NBA

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at DETROIT 2½ (243½) Washington at NEW YORK 5½ (217) Miami at DENVER 5 (228½) Philadelphia at BROOKLYN 4 (218½) Houston at BOSTON 7 (234) LA Clippers Utah 9½ (236) at CHARLOTTE at MILWAUKEE 5½ (241) New Orleans at GOLDEN STATE 2 (239½) LA Lakers Minnesota 10½ (226) at SAN ANTONIO Sacramento 2 (241) at DALLAS

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at HOUSTON 14½ Kansas State at MARYLAND 4½ Nebraska at NEW HAMPSHIRE 4½ Albany (NY) Virginia 8½ at LOUISVILLE Boston College 2½ at NOTRE DAME at NORTHEASTERN 8½ William & Mary at FLORIDA 7½ Georgia Lehigh 5½ at HOLY CROSS at PROVIDENCE 11½ Georgetown at DUQUESNE 6½ Fordham at WESTERN MICHIGAN 2½ Central Michigan at CENT. CONN. ST. 6½ Wagner Akron 7½ at MIAMI (OH) at NAVY 7½ Loyola (MD) at ARMY 1½ Bucknell at MARQUETTE 9½ Seton Hall at SOUTH CAROLINA 6½ Missouri at GREEN BAY 11½ Detroit Mercy at IOWA STATE 4½ Kansas at DREXEL 17½ N.C. A&T at MURRAY STATE 2½ Southern Illinois at OKLAHOMA 3½ Texas Tech at OKLAHOMA STATE 4½ West Virginia Princeton 2½ at CORNELL Yale 6½ at HARVARD at BYU 7½ Texas Elon 1½ at HAMPTON Hofstra 3½ at MONMOUTH at BALL STATE 5½ Northern Illinois at TOLEDO 5½ Bowling Green at CHATTANOOGA 9½ Citadel Lipscomb 3½ at STETSON at MAINE 5½ Binghamton at LAFAYETTE 5½ Boston University Sacred Heart 1½ at FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON at TEXAS A&M-COMMERCE 1½ Nicholls State at LE MOYNE 7½ LIU Brown 3½ at DARTMOUTH Pennsylvania 1½ at COLUMBIA Georgia State 4½ at COASTAL CAROLINA Illinois State 2½ at EVANSVILLE Charleston (SC) 9½ at CAMPBELL at DELAWARE 2½ Towson North Carolina 7½ at FLORIDA STATE at MIAMI (FL) 3½ Pittsburgh at ILLINOIS 14½ Indiana at BUTLER 1½ Villanova at TEXAS SOUTHERN 9½ Alabama A&M Grand Canyon 6½ at UT ARLINGTON at LOUISIANA TECH 11½ New Mexico State at SFA 4½ Cal Baptist Auburn 2½ at MISSISSIPPI STATE at EASTERN MICHIGAN 3½ Buffalo at MOREHEAD STATE 10½ Western Illinois Texas A&M-CC 5½ at NORTHWESTERN STATE Colgate 1½ at AMERICAN at DENVER 4½ Omaha North Carolina Central 5½ at MARYLAND-EASTERN SHORE at LITTLE ROCK 11½ Southeast Missouri State Alcorn State 1½ at FLORIDA A&M Long Beach State 1½ at UC RIVERSIDE at SOUTH FLORIDA 9½ UTSA Vermont 2½ at BRYANT at EASTERN KENTUCKY 6½ North Florida Oakland 1½ at MILWAUKEE Colorado State 8½ at WYOMING at BAYLOR 4½ TCU Merrimack 9½ at SAINT FRANCIS (PA) UNC Wilmington 4½ at STONY BROOK at ABILENE CHRISTIAN 6½ Southern Utah at MARSHALL 2½ Southern Miss Jackson State 3½ at BETHUNE-COOKMAN Missouri State 3½ at VALPARAISO at BELLARMINE 1½ Jacksonville at DELAWARE STATE 6½ South Carolina State at GARDNER-WEBB 8½ South Carolina Upstate at DUKE 7½ Clemson at BOISE STATE 2½ Utah State at TULANE 3½ Charlotte at EASTERN WASHINGTON 13½ Northern Arizona Samford 5½ at EAST TENNESSEE STATE at GEORGE MASON 9½ Rhode Island Kennesaw State 6½ at CENTRAL ARKANSAS at WINTHROP 1½ High Point at NORFOLK STATE 14½ Coppin State at RADFORD 7½ Presbyterian Tennessee State 1½ at EASTERN ILLINOIS at SIU-EDWARDSVILLE 7½ Tennessee Tech at UT MARTIN 11½ Lindenwood Howard 5½ at MORGAN STATE at TROY 8½ South Alabama at MCNEESE 17½ New Orleans at VIRGINIA TECH 8½ Georgia Tech at BELMONT 5½ UIC at MOUNT ST. MARY’S 4½ Rider Colorado 1½ at WASHINGTON STATE at TARLETON STATE 7½ Utah Tech Northern Colorado 7½ at IDAHO Liberty 5½ at JACKSONVILLE STATE at GRAMBLING 18½ Mississippi Valley State Iowa 1½ at MICHIGAN at UC DAVIS 1½ UCSD at WESTERN CAROLINA 20½ VMI UNC Asheville 8½ at CHARLESTON SOUTHERN Arizona 3½ at OREGON at SAM HOUSTON 4½ UTEP Tennessee 14½ at VANDERBILT at DRAKE 7½ Northern Iowa at MIDDLE TENNESSEE 2½ Florida International at INCARNATE WORD 3½ Houston Christian Kentucky 6½ at ARKANSAS at INDIANA STATE 7½ Bradley at APPALACHIAN STATE 1½ James Madison at GEORGE WASHINGTON 5½ La Salle Dayton 3½ at RICHMOND Furman 5½ at WOFFORD at PRAIRIE VIEW A&M 1½ Alabama State at SOUTHERN 11½ UAPB at PENN STATE 2½ Minnesota at CINCINNATI 6½ UCF at OLD DOMINION 4½ Georgia Southern at FRESNO STATE 4½ Air Force at LAMAR 4½ SE Louisiana at SYRACUSE 1½ NC State at UMBC 5½ NJIT at UNC GREENSBORO 11½ Mercer at PORTLAND STATE 3½ Montana State at NORTH ALABAMA 4½ Queens at FGCU 1½ Austin Peay at CREIGHTON 23½ DePaul Arizona State 2½ at OREGON STATE at RICE 2½ Tulsa at USC 2½ UCLA UMass 4½ at SAINT LOUIS at ST. THOMAS 8½ North Dakota South Dakota State 2½ at ORAL ROBERTS at PEPPERDINE 6½ San Diego San Francisco 13½ at PORTLAND at ALABAMA 12½ LSU VCU 1½ at DAVIDSON at UMKC 6½ South Dakota at TEXAS A&M 7½ Ole Miss at NORTHWESTERN 2½ Ohio State at WEBER STATE 11½ Idaho State Montana 6½ at SACRAMENTO STATE at CSU FULLERTON 4½ CSU Bakersfield UNLV 3½ at SAN JOSE STATE Utah 1½ at WASHINGTON at SAINT MARY’S (CA) 15½ Loyola Marymount Gonzaga 25½ at PACIFIC at UC IRVINE 14½ CSU Northridge at HAWAII 13½ Cal Poly

National Hockey League (NHL)

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Boston -154 at PHILADELPHIA +128 at DALLAS -240 Washington +195 at EDMONTON -205 Nashville +168 Buffalo -184 at SAN JOSE +152 at TAMPA BAY -160 New Jersey +132 at CAROLINA -240 Arizona +195 New York -125 at OTTAWA +104 at PITTSBURGH -225 Montreal +184 at WINNIPEG -137 Toronto +114 Florida -138 at N.Y ISLANDERS +115 at DETROIT -122 Vegas +102 at MINNESOTA -225 Anaheim +184 at CALGARY -295 Chicago +235 at VANCOUVER -285 Columbus +230

