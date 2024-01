NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at BALTIMORE 3½ 3½ (44½) Kansas City at SAN FRANCISCO 7 7 (51½)…

NFL

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at BALTIMORE 3½ 3½ (44½) Kansas City at SAN FRANCISCO 7 7 (51½) Detroit

NBA

Friday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Phoenix 4½ (243) at INDIANA Dallas 1½ (244) at ATLANTA Houston 5½ (225) at CHARLOTTE LA Clippers 7½ (234) at TORONTO at NEW ORLEANS 2 (241) Oklahoma City Orlando 5 (213) at MEMPHIS at MILWAUKEE 5½ (238½) Cleveland at SAN ANTONIO 2½ (231) Portland

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at KENT STATE 2½ Ohio at NIAGARA 2½ Marist Iona 8½ at SIENA at CANISIUS 7½ Manhattan at WISCONSIN 2½ Michigan State at SAINT BONAVENTURE 2½ Saint Joseph’s (PA) at SEATTLE U 6½ Utah Valley at CAL 1½ Stanford

National Hockey League (NHL)

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y RANGERS -152 Vegas +126 Florida -126 at PITTSBURGH +105 at COLORADO -146 Los Angeles +122 at SEATTLE -142 St. Louis +118

