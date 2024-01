NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at BALTIMORE 3½ 3½ (44½) Kansas City at SAN FRANCISCO 7 7 (50½)…

NFL

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at BALTIMORE 3½ 3½ (44½) Kansas City at SAN FRANCISCO 7 7 (50½) Detroit

NBA

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Utah 7½ (243½) at WASHINGTON Philadelphia 5 (237½) at INDIANA Minnesota 4½ (217) at BROOKLYN Boston 7 (224½) at MIAMI Denver 2½ (224) at NEW YORK Sacramento 2 (240½) at GOLDEN STATE at LA LAKERS 5½ (225) Chicago

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at CAMPBELL 3½ Elon Cent. Conn. St. 1½ at FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON at MAINE 4½ Albany (NY) at APPALACHIAN STATE 16½ Georgia Southern at STONY BROOK 3½ Monmouth North Florida 2½ at BELLARMINE at UMASS-LOWELL 1½ Vermont Charleston (SC) 13½ at HAMPTON Oakland 2½ at GREEN BAY at STETSON 3½ Austin Peay at NEW HAMPSHIRE 6½ Binghamton at SAINT PETER’S 6½ Rider at LIU 1½ Stonehill at EASTERN KENTUCKY 10½ Jacksonville at LOUISIANA TECH 10½ UTEP Bryant 8½ at NJIT at HOFSTRA 13½ William & Mary at DELAWARE 14½ N.C. A&T at TOWSON 1½ Drexel at SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 10½ UMKC Lipscomb 2½ at FGCU Merrimack 2½ at WAGNER Sacred Heart 4½ at SAINT FRANCIS (PA) Wright State 2½ at CLEVELAND STATE at NORTH TEXAS 1½ SMU UNC Wilmington 2½ at NORTHEASTERN at NORTHERN KENTUCKY 5½ Purdue Fort Wayne Youngstown State 14½ at IUPUI Cal Baptist 4½ at UT RIO GRANDE VALLEY at QUINNIPIAC 5½ Mount St. Mary’s at LITTLE ROCK 12½ Lindenwood Grand Canyon 1½ at SFA at ORAL ROBERTS 3½ Omaha at WESTERN KENTUCKY 6½ Florida International at ST. THOMAS 6½ North Dakota State at MILWAUKEE 12½ Detroit Mercy at ABILENE CHRISTIAN 5½ Utah Tech at TARLETON STATE 6½ Southern Utah at UT MARTIN 10½ Southeast Missouri State at EASTERN ILLINOIS 4½ Tennessee Tech South Alabama 3½ at UL MONROE at LOUISIANA 3½ Arkansas State at EASTERN WASHINGTON 7½ Northern Colorado at SAM HOUSTON 4½ New Mexico State at OREGON 7½ Arizona State at IDAHO 3½ Northern Arizona at SACRAMENTO STATE 1½ Montana State at DENVER 10½ South Dakota at GONZAGA 9½ San Francisco Western Illinois 2½ at SOUTHERN INDIANA CSU Fullerton 5½ at CAL POLY at CSU NORTHRIDGE 2½ CSU Bakersfield at LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 9½ Portland UC Irvine 4½ at LONG BEACH STATE at UCSD 7½ UC Riverside Montana 5½ at PORTLAND STATE at SANTA CLARA 8½ Pepperdine at SAINT MARY’S (CA) 27½ Pacific Arizona 17½ at OREGON STATE at HAWAII 4½ UCSB

National Hockey League (NHL)

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Boston -130 at OTTAWA +108 at TAMPA BAY -194 Arizona +160 New York -150 at MONTREAL +125 at DETROIT -125 Philadelphia +104 at CAROLINA -166 New Jersey +138 at DALLAS -275 Anaheim +220 at MINNESOTA -118 Nashville -102 at CALGARY -196 Columbus +162 at EDMONTON -410 Chicago +315

