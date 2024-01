NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at BALTIMORE 3½ 3½ (44½) Kansas City at SAN FRANCISCO 7 7 (50½)…

NFL

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at BALTIMORE 3½ 3½ (44½) Kansas City at SAN FRANCISCO 7 7 (50½) Detroit

NBA

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Minnesota 11 (230½) at WASHINGTON at DETROIT 3 (234½) Charlotte at MIAMI 10 (213) Memphis at HOUSTON 10½ (220½) Portland at MILWAUKEE 6½ (236½) Cleveland Phoenix 1 (241) at DALLAS Oklahoma City 7 (241½) at SAN ANTONIO at GOLDEN STATE 7 (233) Atlanta

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG East Tennessee State 10½ at VMI at SETON HALL 4½ Providence at GEORGIA 4½ LSU at UNC ASHEVILLE 4½ Radford at TROY 8½ Texas State at MARSHALL 3½ Georgia State James Madison 8½ at OLD DOMINION at RHODE ISLAND 3½ Fordham Southern Miss 4½ at COASTAL CAROLINA at WESTERN CAROLINA 2½ UNC Greensboro at FURMAN 2½ Samford at IOWA 4½ Maryland at VIRGINIA 5½ NC State South Florida 1½ at TEMPLE at RICHMOND 8½ George Washington at BRADLEY 8½ Murray State at CITADEL 1½ Mercer at BUCKNELL 3½ Navy Miami (FL) 4½ at NOTRE DAME at SAINT LOUIS 1½ Davidson Chattanooga 1½ at WOFFORD at KENNESAW STATE 6½ North Alabama at QUEENS 6½ Central Arkansas Winthrop 6½ at CHARLESTON SOUTHERN at LONGWOOD 6½ Gardner-Webb High Point 6½ at SOUTH CAROLINA UPSTATE Lafayette 4½ at LOYOLA (MD) at AMERICAN 11½ Holy Cross at BOSTON UNIVERSITY 7½ Army at ALABAMA 2½ Auburn at MIDDLE TENNESSEE 1½ Jacksonville State at WICHITA STATE 3½ East Carolina Tulane 5½ at UTSA at SOUTHERN ILLINOIS 14½ Valparaiso Indiana State 11½ at UIC Florida Atlantic 12½ at RICE Drake 6½ at MISSOURI STATE at ST. JOHN’S 3½ Villanova at FLORIDA 3½ Mississippi State at IOWA STATE 6½ Kansas State Illinois 3½ at NORTHWESTERN Marquette 17½ at DEPAUL at OLE MISS 5½ Arkansas at WASHINGTON STATE 1½ Utah at NEVADA 2½ Colorado State New Mexico 8½ at SAN JOSE STATE Colorado 3½ at WASHINGTON

National Hockey League (NHL)

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at FLORIDA -215 Arizona +176 at TORONTO -140 Winnipeg +116 at BOSTON -144 Carolina +120 at COLORADO -225 Washington +184 at SEATTLE -280 Chicago +225 at VANCOUVER -200 St. Louis +164 at LOS ANGELES -194 Buffalo +160

