NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at BALTIMORE 3½ 3½ (44½) Kansas City at SAN FRANCISCO 7 7 (50½)…

Listen now to WTOP News

NFL

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at BALTIMORE 3½ 3½ (44½) Kansas City at SAN FRANCISCO 7 7 (50½) Detroit

NBA

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Denver 3½ (242½) at INDIANA New York 4½ (223) at BROOKLYN at OKLAHOMA CITY 14½ (235) Portland at NEW ORLEANS 6½ (238½) Utah at LA CLIPPERS 8½ (230½) LA Lakers

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Butler 3½ at GEORGETOWN Dayton 9½ at LA SALLE at CENTRAL MICHIGAN 1½ Miami (OH) at UMASS 2½ Saint Joseph’s (PA) at VCU 4½ Loyola Chicago at DUQUESNE 3½ Saint Bonaventure at CHARLOTTE 4½ UAB Wisconsin 4½ at MINNESOTA at NEBRASKA 3½ Ohio State Pittsburgh 2½ at GEORGIA TECH at UCF 7½ West Virginia at SYRACUSE 3½ Florida State Ball State 2½ at BUFFALO Kentucky 4½ at SOUTH CAROLINA at AKRON 7½ Ohio at WESTERN MICHIGAN 5½ Eastern Michigan at BOWLING GREEN ½ Kent State Duke 14½ at LOUISVILLE at OKLAHOMA 4½ Texas at ILLINOIS STATE 1½ Belmont Toledo 4½ at NORTHERN ILLINOIS at NORTHERN IOWA 12½ Evansville at CREIGHTON 8½ Xavier at VIRGINIA TECH 6½ Boston College at SAN DIEGO STATE 17½ Wyoming at TEXAS A&M 10½ Missouri Houston 2½ at BYU TCU 4½ at OKLAHOMA STATE at PORTLAND 3½ San Diego at PURDUE 18½ Michigan Boise State 6½ at FRESNO STATE at UNLV 12½ Air Force

National Hockey League (NHL)

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Dallas -144 at DETROIT +120 Tampa Bay -111 at PHILADELPHIA -108 Ottawa -152 at MONTREAL +126 at N.Y ISLANDERS -132 Vegas +110 at MINNESOTA -160 Washington +132 at EDMONTON -350 Columbus +280 at CALGARY -170 St. Louis +140 Buffalo -164 at ANAHEIM +136 New York -300 at SAN JOSE +240

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.