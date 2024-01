NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at SAN FRANCISCO 7 7 (50½) Detroit NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG…

NFL

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at SAN FRANCISCO 7 7 (50½) Detroit

NBA

Monday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at PHILADELPHIA 13½ (237) San Antonio Milwaukee 12 (247½) at DETROIT Cleveland 1 (215) at ORLANDO at TORONTO 7 (226) Memphis at MINNESOTA 15½ (222) Charlotte Boston 3½ (239½) at DALLAS at PHOENIX 5½ (228½) Chicago at SACRAMENTO 8 (237) Atlanta

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at NORTH CAROLINA 8½ Wake Forest McNeese 3½ at TEXAS A&M-CC at COLGATE 11½ Lehigh at SE LOUISIANA 7½ Northwestern State Nicholls State 3½ at INCARNATE WORD at LAMAR 5½ Texas A&M-Commerce New Orleans 2½ at HOUSTON CHRISTIAN at ALCORN STATE 3½ Prairie View A&M Florida A&M 7½ at MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE at UAPB 1½ Bethune-Cookman at KANSAS 8½ Cincinnati Hofstra 3½ at STONY BROOK at MONTANA ½ Weber State at JACKSON STATE 4½ Texas Southern at MONTANA STATE 4½ Idaho State

National Hockey League (NHL)

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BOSTON -132 Winnipeg +110 at NEW JERSEY -120 Vegas +100 Florida -111 at NASHVILLE -108 Pittsburgh -146 at ARIZONA +122 at VANCOUVER -400 Chicago +310 at LOS ANGELES -350 San Jose +275

