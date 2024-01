NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at DETROIT 6 6½ (49½) Tampa Bay at BUFFALO 2½ 2½ (45½) Kansas…

NFL

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at DETROIT 6 6½ (49½) Tampa Bay at BUFFALO 2½ 2½ (45½) Kansas City

NBA

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at LA CLIPPERS 11 (226) Brooklyn Denver 13½ (238) at WASHINGTON Miami 1 (215½) at ORLANDO Boston 10½ (229) at HOUSTON at PHOENIX 5 (248) Indiana at LA LAKERS 10½ (226) Portland

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Michigan State 1½ at MARYLAND at ILLINOIS 12½ Rutgers Memphis 2½ at TULANE at LE MOYNE 5½ Saint Francis (PA) at MERRIMACK 12½ Stonehill at QUINNIPIAC 1½ Iona at SAINT PETER’S 4½ Canisius Fairfield 7½ at MANHATTAN at SOUTH FLORIDA 4½ Wichita State at SACRED HEART 3½ Wagner at MARIST 6½ Siena at MOUNT ST. MARY’S 5½ Niagara Florida Atlantic 16½ at UTSA Chattanooga 2½ at EAST TENNESSEE STATE at UTAH 5½ Oregon Indiana State 5½ at MURRAY STATE Cent. Conn. St. 7½ at LIU

National Hockey League (NHL)

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PHILADELPHIA -132 Ottawa +110 at CAROLINA -196 Minnesota +162 Tampa Bay -118 at DETROIT -102 Dallas -122 at N.Y ISLANDERS +102 New York -215 at ANAHEIM +176 Toronto -134 at SEATTLE +112

