NFL

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at BALTIMORE 8½ 9½ (43½) Houston at SAN FRANCISCO 9½ 9½ (50½) Green Bay

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at DETROIT 6 6½ (49½) Tampa Bay at BUFFALO 2½ 2½ (45½) Kansas City

NBA

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Milwaukee 13 (241½) at DETROIT Philadelphia 10½ (229½) at CHARLOTTE at WASHINGTON 2 (242) San Antonio Cleveland 2½ (231½) at ATLANTA at NEW YORK 7½ (228½) Toronto at HOUSTON 2½ (233½) Utah at MINNESOTA 3 (230½) Oklahoma City at CHICAGO 8 (213½) Memphis

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at WAKE FOREST 15½ Louisville Robert Morris 5½ at IUPUI at UMASS 6½ George Washington at NC STATE 3½ Virginia Tech Marquette 1½ at ST. JOHN’S Creighton 3½ at SETON HALL at OHIO STATE 8½ Penn State at SYRACUSE 1½ Miami (FL) at TEXAS 1½ Baylor at DAYTON 13½ Rhode Island at ARKANSAS 2½ South Carolina at CINCINNATI 3½ Oklahoma New Hampshire 3½ at UMBC San Diego State 1½ at BOISE STATE Citadel 9½ at VMI Denver 1½ at NORTH DAKOTA at GARDNER-WEBB 1½ Winthrop Loyola Chicago 1½ at FORDHAM at OMAHA 5½ UMKC at NAVY 5½ Army at TENNESSEE 4½ Alabama at TCU 3½ Iowa State Princeton 11½ at COLUMBIA at GEORGE MASON 2½ Saint Bonaventure Maine 4½ at NJIT at BRADLEY 11½ Belmont at CLEVELAND STATE 3½ Purdue Fort Wayne at N.C. A&T 1½ William & Mary at MONMOUTH 12½ Hampton at BALL STATE 3½ Miami (OH) at FURMAN 4½ Western Carolina at NORTH DAKOTA STATE 2½ Oral Roberts Cornell 5½ at BROWN Yale 10½ at DARTMOUTH at MISSOURI STATE 6½ Illinois State at BOWLING GREEN 7½ Western Michigan at DREXEL 5½ Delaware at TEMPLE 3½ Rice Purdue 6½ at IOWA South Dakota State 6½ at SOUTH DAKOTA at HOUSTON 16½ UCF Loyola (MD) 1½ at HOLY CROSS at COLGATE 10½ Boston University at LAFAYETTE 2½ Bucknell at RADFORD 8½ South Carolina Upstate at ARIZONA STATE 1½ USC UMass-Lowell 5½ at BINGHAMTON at NEBRASKA 1½ Northwestern North Carolina 7½ at BOSTON COLLEGE at SAINT JOSEPH’S (PA) 7½ Duquesne at LONGWOOD 10½ Presbyterian at UAB 4½ East Carolina Kennesaw State 4½ at JACKSONVILLE Georgia State 3½ at GEORGIA SOUTHERN at SMU 12½ Tulsa at MISSISSIPPI STATE 13½ Vanderbilt Troy 1½ at SOUTHERN MISS Southern 2½ at GRAMBLING Texas A&M 2½ at LSU at UTAH STATE 13½ Fresno State at OHIO 12½ Eastern Michigan at TOWSON 7½ Campbell at UCSB 7½ CSU Fullerton Youngstown State 10½ at DETROIT MERCY Louisiana 1½ at SOUTH ALABAMA at ALCORN STATE 1½ Texas Southern Clemson 2½ at FLORIDA STATE New Mexico 10½ at AIR FORCE North Texas 1½ at CHARLOTTE at DAVIDSON 1½ Richmond Kansas 10½ at WEST VIRGINIA at BUTLER 16½ DePaul UIC 2½ at VALPARAISO at UTAH VALLEY 8½ Utah Tech at UAPB 5½ Florida A&M at NORTHERN ARIZONA 2½ Sacramento State at DELAWARE STATE 6½ Maryland-Eastern Shore at UNC GREENSBORO 7½ Wofford UT Arlington 2½ at ABILENE CHRISTIAN North Carolina Central 2½ at SOUTH CAROLINA STATE Morgan State 2½ at COPPIN STATE at HOWARD 2½ Norfolk State at ARIZONA 17½ UCLA Lamar 7½ at HOUSTON CHRISTIAN Eastern Illinois 1½ at LINDENWOOD at SE LOUISIANA 6½ Texas A&M-Commerce at APPALACHIAN STATE 15½ Coastal Carolina Morehead State 9½ at SOUTHERN INDIANA at WESTERN ILLINOIS 1½ Tennessee State at TEXAS A&M-CC 4½ Nicholls State SIU-Edwardsville 7½ at SOUTHEAST MISSOURI STATE at NEW ORLEANS 6½ Northwestern State at LIPSCOMB 8½ North Alabama UC Irvine 3½ at UC DAVIS at LEHIGH 1½ American at NORTH FLORIDA 4½ Queens Louisiana Tech 2½ at JACKSONVILLE STATE Washington State 1½ at CAL Arkansas State 1½ at TEXAS STATE at AUSTIN PEAY 9½ Central Arkansas at DRAKE 17½ Evansville at TEXAS TECH 2½ BYU at UNC WILMINGTON 2½ Charleston (SC) Virginia 1½ at GEORGIA TECH at KENTUCKY 12½ Georgia at SAMFORD 13½ Mercer at PENNSYLVANIA 2½ Harvard at JAMES MADISON 12½ Marshall McNeese 13½ at INCARNATE WORD at NORTHERN KENTUCKY 5½ Green Bay at JACKSON STATE 7½ Prairie View A&M at SANTA CLARA 11½ Portland at HIGH POINT 18½ Charleston Southern at WRIGHT STATE 6½ Milwaukee at UCSD 4½ Hawaii at LIBERTY 9½ Sam Houston Bethune-Cookman 8½ at MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE Bryant 1½ at ALBANY (NY) at EASTERN KENTUCKY 11½ Bellarmine at COLORADO 16½ Oregon State at OLD DOMINION 10½ UL Monroe Northeastern 3½ at ELON at KANSAS STATE 9½ Oklahoma State at FGCU 1½ Stetson Tarleton State 2½ at UT RIO GRANDE VALLEY Nevada 7½ at WYOMING at CAL BAPTIST 7½ Southern Utah at DUKE 13½ Pittsburgh at NORTHERN COLORADO 6½ Portland State Eastern Washington 6½ at IDAHO STATE at UC RIVERSIDE 3½ CSU Northridge at NORTHERN IOWA 5½ Southern Illinois UConn 3½ at VILLANOVA Florida 3½ at MISSOURI at AUBURN 11½ Ole Miss at NEW MEXICO STATE 6½ Middle Tennessee at UTEP 1½ Western Kentucky Montana 4½ at MONTANA STATE at WEBER STATE 14½ Idaho at STANFORD 1½ Washington at CSU BAKERSFIELD 11½ Cal Poly Gonzaga 17½ at SAN DIEGO at PEPPERDINE 1½ Loyola Marymount Saint Mary’s (CA) ½ at SAN FRANCISCO Grand Canyon 5½ at SEATTLE U

National Hockey League (NHL)

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Tampa Bay -113 at BUFFALO -106 Colorado -128 at PHILADELPHIA +106 Winnipeg -137 at OTTAWA +114 Nashville -118 at ARIZONA -102 at VANCOUVER -125 Toronto +104 at BOSTON -285 Montreal +230 Dallas -137 at NEW JERSEY +114 at ST. LOUIS -125 Washington +104 Edmonton -154 at CALGARY +128 Pittsburgh -114 at VEGAS -105 Anaheim -115 at SAN JOSE -104 at LOS ANGELES -125 N.Y Rangers +104

