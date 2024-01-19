NFL Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at BALTIMORE 8½ 9½ (43½) Houston at SAN FRANCISCO 9½ 9½ (50½) Green…

NFL

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at BALTIMORE 8½ 9½ (43½) Houston at SAN FRANCISCO 9½ 9½ (50½) Green Bay

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at DETROIT 6 6½ (48½) Tampa Bay at BUFFALO 2½ 2½ (45½) Kansas City

NBA

Friday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Philadelphia 5 (222½) at ORLANDO at CHARLOTTE 4½ (236½) San Antonio at BOSTON 6 (234) Denver at NEW ORLEANS 2½ (236½) Phoenix at MIAMI 6½ (228½) Atlanta Indiana 2 (237½) at PORTLAND at LA LAKERS 6½ (227½) Brooklyn

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Fairleigh Dickinson 1 at STONEHILL at XAVIER 12½ Georgetown at VCU 8½ Saint Louis Toledo 6½ at CENTRAL MICHIGAN at MOUNT ST. MARY’S 3½ Marist at SAINT FRANCIS (PA) 2½ LIU at RIDER 2½ Niagara Akron 1½ at KENT STATE at IONA 8½ Canisius at FAIRFIELD 3½ Saint Peter’s Quinnipiac 4½ at SIENA at CENT. CONN. ST. 7½ Le Moyne at MERRIMACK 6½ Wagner at WISCONSIN 10½ Indiana at COLORADO STATE 7½ UNLV

National Hockey League (NHL)

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CAROLINA -196 Detroit +162 at FLORIDA -184 Minnesota +152 New Jersey -160 at COLUMBUS +132 New York -240 at CHICAGO +195

