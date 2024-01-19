NFL Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at BALTIMORE 8½ 9½ (43½) Houston at SAN FRANCISCO 9½ 9½ (50½) Green…
NFL
Saturday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at BALTIMORE
|8½
|9½
|(43½)
|Houston
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|9½
|9½
|(50½)
|Green Bay
Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at DETROIT
|6
|6½
|(48½)
|Tampa Bay
|at BUFFALO
|2½
|2½
|(45½)
|Kansas City
NBA
Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Philadelphia
|5
|(222½)
|at ORLANDO
|at CHARLOTTE
|4½
|(236½)
|San Antonio
|at BOSTON
|6
|(234)
|Denver
|at NEW ORLEANS
|2½
|(236½)
|Phoenix
|at MIAMI
|6½
|(228½)
|Atlanta
|Indiana
|2
|(237½)
|at PORTLAND
|at LA LAKERS
|6½
|(227½)
|Brooklyn
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|1
|at STONEHILL
|at XAVIER
|12½
|Georgetown
|at VCU
|8½
|Saint Louis
|Toledo
|6½
|at CENTRAL MICHIGAN
|at MOUNT ST. MARY’S
|3½
|Marist
|at SAINT FRANCIS (PA)
|2½
|LIU
|at RIDER
|2½
|Niagara
|Akron
|1½
|at KENT STATE
|at IONA
|8½
|Canisius
|at FAIRFIELD
|3½
|Saint Peter’s
|Quinnipiac
|4½
|at SIENA
|at CENT. CONN. ST.
|7½
|Le Moyne
|at MERRIMACK
|6½
|Wagner
|at WISCONSIN
|10½
|Indiana
|at COLORADO STATE
|7½
|UNLV
National Hockey League (NHL)
Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CAROLINA
|-196
|Detroit
|+162
|at FLORIDA
|-184
|Minnesota
|+152
|New Jersey
|-160
|at COLUMBUS
|+132
|New York
|-240
|at CHICAGO
|+195
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Copyright
© 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.