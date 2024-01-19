Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

January 19, 2024

NFL

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at BALTIMORE (43½) Houston
at SAN FRANCISCO (50½) Green Bay

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at DETROIT 6 (48½) Tampa Bay
at BUFFALO (45½) Kansas City

NBA

Friday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Philadelphia 5 (222½) at ORLANDO
at CHARLOTTE (236½) San Antonio
at BOSTON 6 (234) Denver
at NEW ORLEANS (236½) Phoenix
at MIAMI (228½) Atlanta
Indiana 2 (237½) at PORTLAND
at LA LAKERS (227½) Brooklyn

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
Fairleigh Dickinson 1 at STONEHILL
at XAVIER 12½ Georgetown
at VCU Saint Louis
Toledo at CENTRAL MICHIGAN
at MOUNT ST. MARY’S Marist
at SAINT FRANCIS (PA) LIU
at RIDER Niagara
Akron at KENT STATE
at IONA Canisius
at FAIRFIELD Saint Peter’s
Quinnipiac at SIENA
at CENT. CONN. ST. Le Moyne
at MERRIMACK Wagner
at WISCONSIN 10½ Indiana
at COLORADO STATE UNLV

National Hockey League (NHL)

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CAROLINA -196 Detroit +162
at FLORIDA -184 Minnesota +152
New Jersey -160 at COLUMBUS +132
New York -240 at CHICAGO +195

