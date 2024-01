NFL Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at BALTIMORE 8½ 9½ (44½) Houston at SAN FRANCISCO 9½ 9½ (50½) Green…

NFL

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at BALTIMORE 8½ 9½ (44½) Houston at SAN FRANCISCO 9½ 9½ (50½) Green Bay

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at DETROIT 6 6½ (48½) Tampa Bay at BUFFALO 2½ 2½ (45½) Kansas City

NBA

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Minnesota 12 (220½) at DETROIT at ATLANTA 3 (233½) Orlando at BOSTON 17½ (238½) San Antonio Milwaukee 4½ (236) at CLEVELAND at NEW YORK 3½ (217½) Houston Miami 1½ (228) at TORONTO at NEW ORLEANS 12½ (229½) Charlotte at LA LAKERS 2½ (239½) Dallas at UTAH 5 (244½) Golden State at PORTLAND OFF (OFF) Brooklyn

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Furman 13½ at VMI Colgate 7½ at ARMY at APPALACHIAN STATE 9½ Georgia State at RUTGERS 1½ Nebraska at OAKLAND 3½ Youngstown State at PURDUE FORT WAYNE 17½ IUPUI at ROBERT MORRIS 8½ Detroit Mercy at WOFFORD 4 East Tennessee State at UNC GREENSBORO 11 Citadel Chattanooga 1½ at MERCER High Point 9½ at PRESBYTERIAN Lafayette 5½ at HOLY CROSS at RADFORD 4½ Gardner-Webb Longwood 5 at SOUTH CAROLINA UPSTATE at NAVY 2 Lehigh at SAINT BONAVENTURE 9½ Rhode Island at BOSTON UNIVERSITY 4 Bucknell at VIRGINIA 3½ Virginia Tech at LOYOLA CHICAGO 2½ UMass at FORDHAM 1 Davidson North Texas 4½ at EAST CAROLINA at UCONN 5½ Creighton at LSU 1½ Ole Miss at MIAMI (FL) 7½ Florida State at KENTUCKY 5½ Mississippi State at SOUTHERN MISS 1½ Arkansas State at EVANSVILLE 5½ Valparaiso at TULSA 7½ UTSA Bradley 1½ at SOUTHERN ILLINOIS at OKLAHOMA 13½ West Virginia Tulane 1½ at UAB at TEXAS 8½ UCF Murray State 1½ at UIC Drake 7½ at ILLINOIS STATE at TEXAS STATE 1 Louisiana at HOUSTON 11½ Texas Tech Providence 9½ at DEPAUL Auburn 12½ at VANDERBILT at NORTH CAROLINA 21½ Louisville at NORTHWESTERN 3½ Maryland at ARIZONA STATE 3½ UCLA at BELMONT ½ Northern Iowa at ARIZONA 16½ USC at SAN DIEGO STATE 5½ Nevada

National Hockey League (NHL)

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at NEW JERSEY -194 Montreal +160 at FLORIDA -235 Detroit +190 at BUFFALO -275 Chicago +220

