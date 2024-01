NFL Monday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at BUFFALO 10 10 (38½) Pittsburgh Philadelphia 2½ 2½ (42½) at TAMPA BAY…

Listen now to WTOP News

NFL

Monday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at BUFFALO 10 10 (38½) Pittsburgh Philadelphia 2½ 2½ (42½) at TAMPA BAY

NBA

Monday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at PHILADELPHIA 7½ (227½) Houston New Orleans 4 (234½) at DALLAS at WASHINGTON 5½ (241½) Detroit at NEW YORK 6½ (222) Orlando at ATLANTA 8 (246½) San Antonio Golden State 8 (227) at MEMPHIS at CLEVELAND 4 (219) Chicago at BROOKLYN 2 (217) Miami Boston 7½ (240) at TORONTO at UTAH 7 (247½) Indiana at LA LAKERS 1½ (238) Oklahoma City

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at CANISIUS 2½ Fairfield at NIAGARA 5½ Siena Ohio State 1½ at MICHIGAN at WAGNER 7½ Stonehill at HARVARD 3½ Brown at PRINCETON 18½ Dartmouth George Mason 2½ at GEORGE WASHINGTON at CORNELL 7½ Pennsylvania at MARQUETTE 5½ Villanova at NORTHWESTERN STATE 3½ Houston Christian at TEXAS SOUTHERN 16½ Mississippi Valley State at CENT. CONN. ST. 1½ Merrimack at SAINT JOSEPH’S (PA) 11½ La Salle at PRAIRIE VIEW A&M 5½ UAPB Iowa 1½ at MINNESOTA Sacred Heart 1½ at LE MOYNE Fairleigh Dickinson 1½ at SAINT FRANCIS (PA) American 3½ at LOYOLA (MD) at BOSTON COLLEGE 6½ Notre Dame at STETSON 9½ Chicago State at YALE 12½ Columbia at SE LOUISIANA 1½ Texas A&M-CC Southern 5½ at BETHUNE-COOKMAN at NICHOLLS STATE 5½ New Orleans at ALABAMA STATE 5½ Alabama A&M at MCNEESE 11½ Lamar Grambling 1½ at FLORIDA A&M at HAMPTON 3½ N.C. A&T

National Hockey League (NHL)

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BUFFALO -260 San Jose +210 at FLORIDA -385 Anaheim +300 at PITTSBURGH -146 Seattle +122 at BOSTON -182 New Jersey +150 Vancouver -215 at COLUMBUS +176 at CAROLINA -150 Los Angeles +125 at MINNESOTA -114 N.Y Islanders -105 at VEGAS -132 Nashville +110 Colorado -235 at MONTREAL +190 at ST. LOUIS -120 Philadelphia +100

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.